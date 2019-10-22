Register
02:07 GMT +322 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    “Any Sensible MP Will Accept Boris Johnson’s New Brexit Deal” – Former London Mayoral Candidate

    © REUTERS / Julien Warnand
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his team in Number Ten Downing Street have called for a decisive vote to be held over his revamped Brexit deal,  after being legally obliged to send a letter to Brussels requesting an extension to Article Fifty.

    So with all of this drama unfolding and many twists and turns yet to come; will the UK actually end up severing ties with the EU on October the 31st?

    Former London Mayoral candidate Winston McKenzie shares his views on the matter.

    Sputnik:Should parliament accept Boris Johnson’s new Brexit deal?

    Winston McKenzie: I was one of those people who thought that we don’t need a deal, let’s just walk away and I thought of the parliamentarians and you know, their financial interest in Europe, but the simple fact is that we’ve been involved with the EU for the past forty years and we are in a situation now where it would be foolish to just walk away.

    At some time or another, we are going to need Europe and Europe is going to need us, but what Europe needs to understand, is that they are dealing with the fifth largest trading country in the world, and London is the financial epicentre of the world, so they need to listen.

    Any sensible MP will accept the deal; it’s no good saying that it’s Brexit in name only because with Theresa May’s deal, the elephant in the room was the Irish backstop and that’s now been taken care of.

    What everybody needs to come to the table and realise is that it’s not the be all or the end all, this isn’t where it ends, the negotiations are going to take years to settle, and that’s the best way to do it.

    Sputnik: Could the EU still agree to another extension of Article Fifty?

    Winston McKenzie: Italy is bankrupt, Spain is bankrupt, so many European countries are bankrupt, of course they are going to wait on us hand and foot all day long, the EU realises that the continent is going bankrupt and they need our money.

    If they get rid of us; everyone’s contributions would have to go up sky high, but any politician who turns around and says that we should ignore the deal that Boris Johnson has come back with would be stupid.

    Sputnik: Has the new Brexit deal successfully solved the Irish border issue?

    Winston McKenzie: Most politicians are out of step with the people, and a lot of them are what I call “playing politics”, they are not playing for the good of the people, they are simply “playing politics”. You’ll hear so many people going on about our fishing rights, but these are only the preliminary issues that we are dealing with, this is just a withdrawal agreement, and nothing is set in stone.

    I feel sorry for Ireland, but they need to try and compromise somewhat with what Boris Johnson is putting forward, they need to compromise and work things out once we’ve got this withdrawal agreement.

    It won’t be too late; the idea of the border in the middle of the sea is a very potent issue, but it’s only a technical border, these are things that can be worked out after we’ve withdrawn from the EU.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Boris Johnson Brexit Deal Worse Than Theresa May’s - Volt Europa Spokeswoman
    UK Parliament Discusses Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit Deal - Video
    Commons on Threshold of New ‘Meaningful’ Vote on Boris Johnson’s Brexit Deal After Saturday’s Fiasco
    Boris Johnson Refuses to Sign Brexit Delay Request, Says It Is ‘Parliament’s Letter’
    Tags:
    London, Boris Johnson, Brexit, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    First Stop in Russia: Red Square is Top Attraction for Foreign Tourists in Moscow
    First Stop in Russia: Red Square is Top Attraction for Foreign Tourists in Moscow
    Silver Spoons
    Silver Spoons
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse