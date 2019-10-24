Radojka Kecman is an influencer and pop musician who is known for risque Instagram photos and a lavish lifestyle. She is often seen in photos with other more famous local music and film stars, and has managed to accumulate more than 20,000 followers.

A 25-year old Serbian Instagram star and singer has been imprisoned for the possession of two assault rifles allegedly intended for use by organised crime.

Radojka Kecman, was jailed for 30 days on Thursday after guns were found in her apartment in Novi Sad last week. She now faces charges of manufacturing, possessing and trafficking illegal weaponry as part of an ongoing investigation.

The Police discovered a much larger arsenal in Kecman's possession, in Bajmok, a village near the city of Subotica.

The Swedish citizen was found in possession of 11 Kalashnikov rifles, 11 converted pistols, 10 silencers, and a mountain of of ammunition, according to the Serbian Ministry of Interior.

Reports claim that local authorities suspect the pair are involved in criminal organisations and fellow members are concerned that the singer may provide incriminating information about her alleged criminal associates while in custody, potentially resulting in further arrests.

According to an anonymous source "Kecman is worried about her arrest. She cries all the time and is very scared of prison" while "evidence indicates that the couple was keeping them for someone else."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rada Kecman (@rada_kecman) on Feb 5, 2018 at 11:48am PST

One of the rifles was covered in a flammable liquid called trick, often used by criminals to dispose of the guns quickly, thus getting rid of evidence.

The police are determined to find the origins of the arsenal and where they were destined.

The Montenegrin newspaper Borba claims that the weapons were meant for the Skaljar Clan (Slaughter Clan), a violent organised crime group based in Kotor, Montenegro. The Skaljar Klan are reportedly in a state of warfare with another organisation called the Kavac Klan after a 200kg cocaine heist in 2014 in Valencia, Spain.

According to the Bosnian website, Telegraf, both groups are involved in the trafficking of drugs into and throughout Western Europe as well as illegal possession of firearms, money laundering and corruption.