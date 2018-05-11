Unreal Beauty: How Digital Instagram Models Are Conquering the World

In the era of digitalization and social networks, the usual models aren’t as impressive as they used to be. Now there is a new trend virtual model. They have been created with the help of computer technology.

These virtual models have their own Instagram accounts and an army of thousands of dedicated followers.

The Instagram account of Lil Miquela has become a real sensation as since its registration in April 2016, with users wondering whether the model is a real girl or just a digital project.

The model leads a very "human" life, so people involuntarily start to think that she is real. Her profile says that she is 19 years old; she is an American of Brazilian descent, who according to the story lives in Los Angeles.

Zyrtec Bae A post shared by *~ MIQUELA ~* (@lilmiquela) on Apr 1, 2018 at 3:51pm PDT

At the moment, the virtual model already has 1.1 million subscribers, who closely follow her daily posts. She is seen traveling the world, she is also often photographed in branded clothes and meets real people — musicians and designers.

To add to the bizarre situation in January 2018, Miquela appeared on the cover of a very real Paper magazine.

A post shared by *~ MIQUELA ~* (@lilmiquela) on Jan 6, 2018 at 6:14pm PST

Despite her large following on Instagram, there are those who are critical of her and call her a cyborg.

Miquela or rather her creator, whose identity remains a mystery, is accused of promoting content that does not correspond to reality.

Trump Supporter and Model

In 2016, the world suddenly learned about a new digital model — a blonde girl named Bermuda. She became famous after her creator hacked the account of Lil Miquela. After a few days the hacking episode was resolved and the two girls appeared in a post together.

A post shared by Bermuda (@bermudaisbae) on Feb 14, 2018 at 4:50pm PST

Currently, Bermuda has 65,000 followers. She is not as popular as Lil Miquela, however, because Bermuda is an avid Trump supporter and is vocal about being proud of being white.

A post shared by Bermuda (@bermudaisbae) on Apr 18, 2018 at 3:59pm PDT

Beauty From Africa

Shuda Graham calls herself "the world's first digital supermodel" on her Instagram account.

She was created by a 28-year-old star photographer Cameron-James Wilson.

A post shared by Shudu Gram (@shudu.gram) on Apr 24, 2017 at 4:36am PDT

Followers called the beautiful girl "unreal" due to her looks. Wilson officially confirmed that Shuda is just a 3D model, which he created with the help of a computer and called her "the embodiment of beauty."

A post shared by Shudu Gram (@shudu.gram) on Aug 27, 2017 at 11:07am PDT

Currently Shuda has 110,000 followers, with the number continuing to grow.