15:49 GMT +319 October 2019
    HMS Queen Elizabeth

    UK Starts Probe After Video Shows F-35 Pilot Falling Flat on His Face on HMS Elizabeth – Report

    CC BY 2.0 / Dave Jenkins - InfoGibraltar / HMS Queen Elizabeth
    Europe
    by
    The incident took place after British-owned F-35 fifth-generation fighter jets landed for the first time aboard the new aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, the Royal Navy’s largest warship.

    The UK Ministry of Defence has opened a probe after a video of an incident with a stumbling Royal Navy F-35 pilot leaked from the British aircraft carrier Queen Elizabeth, The Daily Star reports.

    The newspaper quoted the MoD as saying that “an internal investigation into the release of the footage has been launched” and that “it would be inappropriate to comment further”.

    In the footage shared by the independent company Save the Royal Navy, the pilot is seen shaking hands with the ground crew and then suddenly falling flat on his face moments after his fifth-generation F-35 fighter jet lands on the Royal Navy’s most powerful warship.

    The pilot is thought to have been wearing a high tech helmet worth a whopping £250,000, or about $324,624.

    The video, which was apparently taken on the Queen Elizabeth’s own CCTV cameras, came as a footage of the first F-35s taking off aboard HMS Queen Elizabeth during war games between the US and the UK was published on the aircraft carrier's Twitter page.

    Most netizens posted sarcastic posts when commenting on the Save the Royal Navy’s shared video, with one user calling the incident with the pilot a “Top Gun, British Style”.

    “Hope he didn't break his ultra hi-tech and ultra expensive custom-made helmet's visor,” another user tweeted as one more netizen apologised for the incident still making him laugh.

    The 65,000-tonn HMS Queen Elizabeth, which is due to enter service in 2020, earlier faced a spate of technical problems, including a shaft seal leak and an accidental trigger of the boat’s sprinkler system whilst in a hangar.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
