Register
02:40 GMT +316 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An Airman piloting an F-15C Eagle prepares to receive fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 28th Expeditionary Aerial Refueling Squadron, May 12, 2019, at an undisclosed location. The 28th EARS maintains constant presence in the U.S. Air Forces Central Command area of responsibility, supporting U.S. and Coalition aircraft in various operations conducted in Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan.

    US Deploys 'Show of Force' to Turkish-Backed Forces 'Too Close' to Troops - Report

    © Senior Airman Keifer Bowes
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 412
    Subscribe

    The Turkish incursion into northeastern Syria which followed the announced withdrawal of US troops has led to a new pact between Kurdish-led and Syrian Republic forces, forming a bulwark on Syrian territory.

    US military aircraft conducted a “show of force” in Syria after Turkish-backed fighters came in close proximity to American forces during a Turkish incursion into northeastern Syria, according to an anonymous US official speaking to Reuters on Tuesday.

    The anonymous official said that the US military did not open fire but aircraft were directed over the area after troops still stationed in northeastern Syria felt Turkish-backed fighters were too close to them. The show of force by the aircraft saw the Turkish-backed fighters disperse.

    ​According to the BBC, the Pentagon said that F-15 fighter jets and Apache helicopter gunships had been deployed in the show of force towards the forces supported by Turkey, which is a fellow NATO member, who came close to US troops near the Syrian town of Ain Issa.

    This comes as Russian special envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said that clashes between Syrian and Turkish troops "would simply be unacceptable... and therefore we will not allow it, of course".

    The Russian envoy called Turkey's incursion into Syrian territory "completely unacceptable" and said that Turkey has no right to permanently deploy troops in the country beyond the established "safe zone".

    President Donald Trump, who threatened sanctions against Turkey following the invasion, also phoned Turkish President Erdogan to demand a halt of the invasion of Syria and an immediate truce earlier on Tuesday.

    This follows an agreement between the Syrian Arab Republic and Kurdish forces which has seen the Syrian army begin to return to northeast Syria and towards the border on Monday.

    The Turkish advance broke out last week following the announcement by US President Trump that he would be removing US troops from the region, which critics say is tantamount to abandoning the Kurdish forces in Syria.

    Related:

    Turkey's Offensive in Syria Creates Chaos in Middle East - Saudi Ambassador to UK
    Russia, Damascus Ensure Safe Pullout of Foreign Troops From Syria's North-East
    Turkey Is Not Worried About US Sanctions as Ankara's Goals in Northern Syria Are Clear - Erdogan
    Tags:
    US troop withdrawal, Turkey, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Hypocrite Hijinks
    Hypocrite Hijinks
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse