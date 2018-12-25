Register
09:18 GMT +325 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US soldiers stand near military vehicles, north of Raqqa city, Syria. File photo

    Analysts Explain How Trump's Pull-Out From Syria Affects Turkey, Israel & Russia

    © REUTERS / Rodi Said
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Ekaterina Blinova
    0 0 0

    The US' exit from Syria might have been prompted by purely financial factors, Syrian analysts told Sputnik, explaining how the withdrawal will affect Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Israel and Washington's European allies who continue to maintain a limited military presence on the ground in the Arab Republic.

    Donald Trump's announced pull-out of American troops from Syria caught many by surprise, although the US president repeatedly vowed to withdraw military forces at some point. 

    However, in early September, US Special Representative to Syria James Jeffrey made it clear that US military forces were "no longer pulling out by the end of the year". For its part, The Washington Post signalled that the Trump administration had set new goals for its military contingent in the region and would keep the 2,200 US troops there "indefinitely".

    ​The question then arises whether Trump has just delivered on his promise to pull out once Daesh* is defeated or whether there were specific conditions on the ground that prompted the sooner-than-expected withdrawal.

    "We can speculate and come up with many reasons; the most important of which for a fiscal pragmatist like Trump is perhaps the actual financial cost factor," Ghassan Kadi, a political analyst of Syrian origin, told Sputnik. "Trump does not seem prepared to engage in military action unless someone else is paying for it, and this is not the case in Syria. The guy is a businessman and runs the US like a corporation with a profit and loss statement and investors to please".

    According to Kadi, this approach "is not necessarily a bad thing for the world because previous administrations have squandered trillions of American tax payer money on destroying the world and achieving little else".

    He noted that nothing had really happened on the ground recently to instigate such a move "unless Trump and Erdogan struck an under-the-table deal".

    American soldier standing on an armored vehicle
    © AP Photo / APTV
    Ex-NATO Commander Questions Trump Rationale to Withdraw US Troops From Syria
    However, according to Kadi, "unless Trump promised to surrender his positions to Turkish troops, his withdrawal from Syria will leave Turkey in a position of disadvantage in Idlib".

    For his part, Christopher Assad, a Canada-based political analyst of Syrian origin, presumed that Trump was obviously disenchanted by the fact that US overseas operations in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan failed to benefit the US in any capacity.

    "The fact of the matter is that he discovered, almost two years into his presidency that his generals were full of hot air", Assad said. "His clues were clearly visible in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan, where the US forces have not made any progress in 'neutralising' these countries and have not brought them any closer to agreement with US policy in the region."

    On the contrary, the analyst highlighted "the military's decision to arm and support the Kurdish secessionists in northern Syria actually threatened in making another US enemy in the region out of Islamic Turkey, as if that was possible".

    US May Leave Syria, But It Won't Pull Out of Qatar, Persian Gulf

    Commenting on Trump's decision to withdraw from Syria, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed scepticism over the pull-out plan, referring to Washington's repeated vows to leave Afghanistan.

    Both analysts called attention to the fact that even if the US entirely exits Syria it will continue to maintain a military presence in Qatar and the Persian Gulf.

    "After all, America is in a state of attrition, and I don't believe that it will have the financial means to upkeep the same level of military presence it has abroad for much longer. That said, don't believe that the US will be leaving its Qatar base and naval positions in the Gulf any time soon," Kadi said.

    According to Assad, "it also goes without saying that Trump's role as president is to keep his Empire's economy above water".

    "Therefore, although he may remove troops out of Afghanistan, specially that Pakistan had recently cooled off her military and intelligence cooperation, he will not under any circumstance withdraw completely form the Arab Middle East because Iran is so squarely in the US military sites and remains the most coveted target of Empire".

    Members of 5th Special Forces Group (A) conducting 50. Cal Weapons training during counter ISIS operations at Al Tanf Garrison in southern Syria.
    CC0 / Staff Sgt. Jacob Connor / 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne)
    Members of 5th Special Forces Group (A) conducting 50. Cal Weapons training during counter ISIS operations at Al Tanf Garrison in southern Syria.

    Macron Can Better Use His Troops in the Avenue des Champs-Élysées

    While the US military contingent is leaving the Syrian Arab Republic within the next 100 days, French President Emmanuel Macron has promised that "France will remain engaged in the Levant region".

    US soldiers stand near military vehicles, north of Raqqa city, Syria. File photo
    © REUTERS / Rodi Said
    US Pulling Troops Out of Syria Due to Failed MidEast Policy - Syrian Ambassador
    Reportedly, Paris has also pledged to support Kurdish militia in northern Syria amid the American withdrawal.

    "As for France, I could sarcastically say that Macron can better use his troops in the Avenue des Champs-Élysées", Kadi said, commenting on the issue.

    "France is a nuclear power and a permanent member of the UNSC, but it does not any longer have the geopolitical and military clout it thinks it has. If France decides to replace America in Syria, how would it imagine that it can be capable of success where America failed?" he asked rhetorically.

    According to the political analyst, "Russia is the only power that has the respect and trust of all relevant parties" to "sponsor fair and proper mediations".

    How the US Withdrawal From Syria May Affect Regional Players

    So, how might the US pull-out affect America's regional allies — Saudi Arabia, Israel and Turkey?

    "I cannot see how the pull-out can affect Saudi Arabia as such," Kadi said, adding that Riyadh is currently preoccupied with its domestic affairs and the media fuss over the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

    As for Israel, the analyst elaborated that "prior to Trump's decision to pull out of Syria, [his] guess was that America was going to use its presence on Syrian soil as a bargaining chip to guarantee Israel a trade-off that eventually guarantees a mutual and synchronised American/Iranian withdrawal".

    "If Trump is true to his word, this is now an unlikely scenario," Kadi suggested. "A unilateral American pull-out can weaken Israel's position and leverage in negotiating an Iranian withdrawal. However, this will further bolster Russia's position as the only power that can broker future peace talks."

    Assad holds a different stance. According to him, "the Israelis are in a win-win situation because they can continue to sow instability and instigate violence both in Iran and in Syria".

    "Trumps' move, although may be good for the Syrians, will definitely embolden both Israel and Turkey, each for opposing reasons," he suggested. "It will free Turkey's hands to deal with the Kurdish problem, and will give the Israelis, British and the French the justification to continue the pursuit of a belligerent policy toward Syria using the Syrian Kurds as a ruse".

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributor and the speakers do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Ex-NATO Commander Questions Trump Rationale to Withdraw US Troops From Syria
    Netanyahu Unsuccessfully Tried to Split Up Syria - Turkish PM
    US Pulling Troops Out of Syria Due to Failed MidEast Policy - Syrian Ambassador
    Iran Seeking to 'Build a Force of 100,000 Ground Troops' in Syria - IDF Chief
    Erdogan Pledged to Eradicate 'Whatever Left' of Daesh in Syria, Trump Says
    Tags:
    withdrawal, The Syrian war, Daesh, Pentagon, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Iran, Israel, Turkey, Syria, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Brides During Mass Wedding Ceremony in India
    Multiplying Happiness: Mass Wedding Ceremony in India (PHOTOS)
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse