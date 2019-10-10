Romanian Parliament Passes Motion of No-Confidence in Prime Minister Dancila's Government

The centre-left government of Prime Minister Viorica Dancila faced a no-confidence vote Thursday, a year before planned parliamentary elections, and one month before the November 10 presidential vote.

238 lawmakers in Romania's 329 seat parliament signed a motion calling for the sacking of the government, with the motion successfully passing the 233 votes needed to oust the cabinet of Prime Minister Dancila.

The motion, entitled 'In order to rebuild Romania, the Dancila government must be urgently dismissed', passed despite the prime minister's earlier suggestion that that the opposition was not really interested in early elections.

Ahead of the vote, Dancila said she believed her opponents had no clear plan for governing the country, and said that her tenure "hasn't been perfect," but "worked for the benefit of Romanians."

Dancila's Social Democratic Party lost its coalition-based parliamentary majority this summer, after the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats, a centrist party with 14 seats in parliament, withdrew from the coalition over multiple disagreements, including the unity candidate in November's presidential vote.

