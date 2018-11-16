Register
14:50 GMT +316 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Florin Iordache announces his resignation as Romania's justice minister during a media briefing in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017

    WATCH Romanian Lawmaker Flip Double Birds After EU Corruption Report

    © AP Photo / Vadim Ghirda
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The 'finger' is an internationally recognized gesture of defiance, and a top Romanian politician has gotten his money's worth by showing double middle fingers to 27 countries at once.

    Florin Iordache, deputy speaker from Romania's ruling Social Democratic Party, gave a fiery response to the EU's report, which accused the country of backtracking on its efforts to fight corruption and ensure an independent judiciary.

    "We'll go on despite all the opposition from the European Commission," Iordache, who leads the parliamentary commission in charge of Romania's disputed justice reform, told the Chamber of Deputies. "We want to be independent, we want to make the decisions according to our constitution and not because of the pressure coming from other quarters."

    He then was caught on camera 'flipping double birds' as he stormed off the podium.

    The European Commission was highly critical of the progress in judicial reform and fight against corruption in Romania. "I regret that Romania has not only stalled its reform process, but also re-opened and backtracked on issues where progress was made over the past 10 years. It is essential that Romania gets back on track immediately in the fight against corruption and also ensures an independent judiciary," said First Vice-President Frans Timmermans.

    READ MORE: Head of Romania's Senate Suspected of Bribery — Reports

    Romania, which is scheduled to take over the rotating EU presidency next year, is mulling taking the report to the European Court of Justice. "I am curious what would the European Court of Justice say about the violation of Romania's sovereign right to legislate domestically, considering the (European) Commission's summons in the latest CVM report," said Mircea Pașcu, Vice President of the European Parliament and a PSD member.

    The building of the European Parliament in Strasbourg
    © Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
    EU MPs Urge Leadership to Swiftly Decide on Hungary's Breaches of Bloc's Values

    The PSD-led coalition government in Romania has undertaken an overhaul of the judicial system, which includes personal changes and amendments to the criminal code. EU institutions, including the Council of Europe and the European Commission, have repeatedly voiced concerns that this reform would affect the quality and independence of the judiciary and ease pressure on crooked politicians.

    The European Commission has earlier castigated Poland for its controversial judicial legislation, which gave more powers over judges to the minister of justice, and proposed sanctions against the country.

    Brussels has also scolded Hungary's plans to found a new high court to review public administration, claiming that it could ratchet up political pressure on judges.

    Related:

    Romania Extradites Hacker Who Claimed to Have Hacked Clinton's Email Account
    Man Rams Into Shopping Mall in Romania, Over 7 Injured - Police (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    Supporters of Moldova’s Reunification With Romania Hold March in Chisinau
    Hungary May Be Unable to Stop Possible Migration Attack on Its Border – Official
    Danish Right-Wingers Want to Stop Immigration From Africa in Hungary's Footsteps
    Tags:
    judicial reform, corruption, European Commission, Social Democratic Party (PSD), Frans Timmermans, Mircea Pascu, Florin Iordache, Romania
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From the Stars to Ashes: Celebrities Affected by Californian Wildfires
    From the Stars to Ashes: Celebrities Affected by Californian Wildfires
    No Bromance in France
    No Bromance in France
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse