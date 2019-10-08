France's Macron Vows 'Unrelenting Fight' Against Islamist Terror Days After Deadly Knife Attack

Media reports said on Monday that French investigators had found a flash drive carrying materials with Daesh* terror group propaganda while checking the house of the man who stabbed four colleagues at the Paris police department last week.

French President Emmanuel Macron has called on the entire nation to mobilise against Islamism.

"We will wage an unrelenting fight in the face of Islamist terrorism," Macron told a ceremony at the police headquarters where four police officials were killed by their radicalised colleague last week.

Michael Harpon, 45, stabbed four of his colleagues at the Paris police headquarters. According to media reports, Harpon converted to Islam and showed signs of radicalisation, including support of the 2015 Charlie Hebdo shooting. He had reportedly worked as an IT specialist in the intelligence directorate of the Paris police headquarters since 1993 and possibly suffered frustration due to lack of promotion.

On Monday, media reports said the French investigators had found a flash drive carrying materials with Daesh* propaganda as they checked Harpon's house. A terror investigation into the attack was launched and later handed to the anti-terrorist prosecutor's office.

