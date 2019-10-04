French Prosecutors Open Terror Investigation Into Paris Knife Attack

A terrible incident rocked Paris on Thursday as a man armed with a knife attacked officers at police headquarters, leaving four officers dead.

French prosecutors have opened a terror investigation into a deadly knife attack at a police prefecture in Paris.

According to the French Le Parisien outlet, the suspect came in sight of the law enforcement agencies after the 2015 Charlie Hebdo attack.

On Thursday, a knife-wielding assailant, reportedly an employee of police headquarters in the isle of Cite, was shot dead after he had managed to kill at least four officers and injured another one.

Following the attack, it was reported that an investigation was opened into deliberate homicide and attempted murder of public service authorities.

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW