At least four police officers were killed and one injured in a knife attack in Paris last week, prompting French prosecutors to launch a terror investigation into the matter.

France's interior minister Christophe Castaner has warned that the terrorist risk in France remains 'high' to 'very high' in the wake of the deadly attack that resulted in the deaths of four police officers.

Castaner also admitted that the killing of the officers could have been prevented, but that opportunity had been missed.

Addressing opposition calls for him to resign, the minister stressed that he would not be stepping down.

