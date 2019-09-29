Brexit Party Leader Nigel Farage Vows to Take Part in Next UK Parliament Elections

The politician previously warned he would run for UK parliament if Brexit is sabotaged by the government and lawmakers amid a stall in negotiations with the European Union.

Founder and leader of the Brexit Party Nigel Farage announced on Sunday that he will take part in the next UK Parliamentary elections. "Of course I will stand," the politician told Sky News.

Farage previously offered the support of the Brexit Party to the Tories in exchange for them backing a no-deal option, but the office of the British Prime Minister ruled out a possible deal between them.

© Photo : AP/Victoria Jones Nigel Farage

During the EU Parliamentary elections in Great Britain, the Brexit Party managed to come first by a large margin, winning over 30 percent of votes, while the governing Conservative party ended up in fifth place, with only 8.8 percent.

The statement comes as the Brexit process remains in a deadlock. In a bid to secure all options, Prime Minster Boris Johnson attempted to suspend parliament until 14 October, but the opposition and several rebel conservatives adopted legislation, barring him from leaving the EU without a deal.

Shortly thereafter, the country's Supreme Court ruled that Johnson had acted unlawfully in proroguing the parliament, ruling that the order was "void and of no effect". The escalating tensions might cause snap elections in the country until the end of this year.