13:25 GMT +316 September 2019
    Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage speaks during a Brexit Party news conference in London, Britain August 27, 2019

    Nigel Farage Says 'London Elite' Planning to Betray Brexit, Further Delays Coming

    © REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLS
    Farage said Britain’s exit, due 31st October, was now in doubt as London’s “political elite” was plotting with the EU to betray the 2016 referendum result, and the country was in the grip of its biggest row since the English Civil War in the 17th century.

    Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has told Reuters he believes Britain’s departure from the European Union will be delayed yet again as parliament will reject Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s attempt to do a last-minute deal with Brussels.

    He added Johnson risked destroying the Conservative Party, as he was trying to reheat the failed exit deal of his predecessor Theresa May.

    “At the 17th October EU summit there will be some give from the European Union and Boris will bring it back to parliament before Oct. 31 and, I suspect, fail to get it through. So we won’t leave on the 31st of October and then we are really into uncharted waters - whether parliament imposes a second referendum or we have a general election, I really don’t know,” Farage said.

    With the UK fractured over Brexit, Farage has offered Johnson an electoral pact to ensure Brexiteers remain in power to deliver the departure, but his advances have been spurned to date. Despite the rebuffs, and a Conservative source stating Farage was not fit and proper to be allowed near power, his offer of support still stands.

    ​“I still don’t rule out the possibility of some kind of pact, some kind of deal, but I am not banking on it. We’re the safety valve for the anger that will be expressed on 1st November if we haven’t left the European Union. If we don’t deliver on the result of this referendum this country will never be the same again,” he explained.

    Farage has offered to not stand Brexit Party candidates against Conservative hopefuls in return for having a free run in 80 - 90 parliamentary seats in Wales, the Midlands and the North East, where his party hopes to beat the opposition Labour Party.

    If his party held the balance of power after an election, Farage would demand a “clean break Brexit” as a precondition for entering a coalition.

    Farage also dismissed concerns over the economic impact of no-deal Brexit as “Project Fear Mark II” confected by “Whitehall pen pushers”, and suggested US President Donald Trump, was “already” intervening in Brexit talks.

    Johnson is scheduled to meet for lunch with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker 16th September in Luxembourg, the first time the pair have met since the PM took office in July. The Prime Minister is expected to say the UK is not prepared to delay Brexit beyond the 31st October deadline.

    Brexit Party, Brexit plan, Boris Johnson, Nigel Farage
