Earlier in the day, Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn slammed Boris Johnson's decision to ask the Queen to suspend Parliament and called the move an "affront to our democracy."

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is addressing Parliament one day after the country’s Supreme Court ruled that he acted unlawfully in suspending it for five weeks.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court ruled that Mr Johnson had acted wrongly when he asked the Queen to suspend Parliament and his order was "void and of no effect.”

