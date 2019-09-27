Ukrainian Security, Defence Council Secretary Submits Resignation - Presidential Office

"Regarding reports of Oleksandr Danyliuk's resignation from the post of secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, we inform you: Oleksandr Danyliuk wrote a relevant letter to the president of Ukraine before the start of a working visit by Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the United States to attend the 74th session of the UN General Assembly," the presidential office said.

Danyliuk was appointed Ukrainian National Security and Defence Council Secretary on 28 May and served less than 5 months.

Former Ukrainian National Security and Defence Council Secretary Oleksandr Danyliuk was the Ukrainian Finance Minister until June 2018 when he was stripped of the post by a parliamentary vote.

The scandal with Danyliuk's dismissal has been evolving over the two weeks. In late May of 2018, the finance minister sent a letter of complaint to the representatives of G7. In his letter, Danyliuk stated that Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman impeded the appointment of Yana Bugrimova to the post of deputy minister for customs policy, stressing that it was the right of the finance minister to form his team without consulting the prime minister and the president.

Groysman reacted to Danyliuk's complaint by recommending the Verkhovna Rada to dismiss the finance minister. Danyliuk then stated that the dismissal was triggered by his reluctance to approve the government's programme tilted "subsidies for the social and economic development of regions", which, according to Danyliuk, was intended to fund the projects of majority lawmakers.