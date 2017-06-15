IMF to Evaluate Issue of Next Tranche to Ukraine in Summer-Fall 2017

© AP Photo/ Itsuo Inouye IMF Can Disburse Additional $4.4Bln to Ukraine in 2017 if Reforms Progress

KIEV (Sputnik)The International Monetary Fund (IMF) can consider in summer-fall 2017 the issue of granting Ukraine the next loan tranche, Ukrainian Finance Minister Oleksandr Danyliuk said Thursday.

"This [the consideration of the issue] may take place in the summer, maybe early fall. We should be ready for it," Danyliuk told reporters answering the question on when the next tranche would be transferred adding that its size would be over $1 billion.

The minister also said that Ukraine would enter the international borrowing market after receiving the tranche.

"It is advisable to do this [entering the market], when we have some progress. For investors, the IMF is a very important indicator. Therefore, we plan to enter the market when there is a decision to allocate the next tranche. This is a positive signal. Although, it can be done even now," Danyliuk noted.