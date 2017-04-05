Ukraine National Bank Receives $1-Bln IMF Tranche - Finance Minister

KIEV (Sputnik) – The IMF approved a four-year program of financial aid to Ukraine in March 2015. Kiev has already received three tranches of aid totaling $7.7 billion under the program, which stipulates the allocation of a $17.5-billion loan to Ukraine to revive the country's economy and requires the implementation of economic reforms.

"The fourth IMF tranche of $1 bilion entered the reserves of the National Bank of Ukraine," Danyliuk said on his Facebook account.

On Monday, the IMF authorized a $1 billion tranche in financial aid to Ukraine as the country’s economy is slowly recovering. At the same time, the IMF stressed in a press release on Tuesday the need to speed up the pace of structural and governance reforms in Ukraine to achieve stronger economic growth.