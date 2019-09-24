Register
    Keir Starmer, Britain's main opposition Labour Party Shadow Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, in central London, Tuesday Aug. 27, 2019

    Keir Starmer: Vote Labour For A Second Vote And Build A 'Social Europe'

    © AP Photo / Kirsty O'Connor
    The 2019 Labour Party conference saw members vote to stay neutral in a second referendum on Brexit, despite many Labour frontbenchers being strong advocates to remain, including shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry and Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer.

    As the 2019 Labour conference continues into Monday, the issue of Brexit is at the forefront, with Labour Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer taking to the stage to declare that Labour will put the issue of Brexit to a second referendum when in government.

    The Shadow Brexit Secretary echoed Labour's plans to table a second vote on Brexit immediately and to hold it within six months of taking power. 

    He declared that "If you want a referendum, vote Labour. If you want to campaign to remain, vote Labour."

    ​Outlining the party's plans to secure "the best deal that can be secured" he asserted that it should be put to a vote against those remaining in the EU.

    Despite clearly presenting his intention to support a remain position, saying "I have said many times that I will campaign for remain but let me be clear I respect all those who argue the other way", Starmer attacked the "status quo" in Europe and the UK and called for a conference of socialist and left-wing partners across the continent to build a "social Europe".

    "They told us that the political and economic system is not working and they were right about that. We need a fundamental shift in wealth in power in opportunity."

    Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn addresses an event stating why he wants to remain in the EU, in London, Britain June 2, 2016
    © REUTERS / Peter Nicholls
    Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn addresses an event stating why he wants to remain in the EU, in London, Britain June 2, 2016

    Also using the opportunity to warn that Prime Minister Boris Johnson should not be trusted after threatening a no deal Brexit, Starmer slammed the Conservative approach to Brexit as "not a a game". Claiming that a no-deal Brexit would tear manufacturing apart, decimate the service sector, cause delay at borders, and "imperil" the Good Friday Agreement.

    "The open border in Ireland is not a technical question about how to get goods across a line in a road, it is the manifestation of peace. We will never put peace in Northern Ireland in jeopardy" he added.

    Starmer's speech comes just as Labour members voted down Motion 13 this afternoon, which would have seen a Labour government campaign for remaining in the EU under all circumstances.

    Instead delegates voted for Motion 14, supported by the Labour leadership, declaring that the government should stay neutral in a second referendum with a Labour negotiated deal against the option of remaining in the EU on the ballot. 

    Tags:
    Jeremy Corbyn, Keir Starmer, second referendum, Brexit, Labour party
