Labour Party Conference Votes to Hold New Brexit Referendum Only After Fresh Elections

Ahead of Monday's conference, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn suggested that the UK could be "better off" outside the European Union than inside it, depending on the agreement that could be reached with Brussels.

Members of Britain's Labour Party have voted in favour of Jeremy Corbyn's Brexit strategy, supporting his position that a snap parliamentary election should be held first, with a decision made afterwards on whether the party should campaign to leave the European bloc or remain inside it in a new referendum, Reuters has reported.

Corbyn has been under pressure from party moderates to support the UK's continued membership in the EU, but has sought to unify the party in its stance on Brexit before deciding whether to leave the EU with a deal or scrap the results of the 2016 referendum, which saw a majority of Brits vote in favour of their country's divorce from Brussels, and stay in the bloc.

Rumours have swirled in UK media about a bid to oust Corbyn from the leadership, with the leader dismissing the speculation and hoping to lead his party to a fresh election.

