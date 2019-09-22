Register
17:57 GMT +322 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the UK opposition Labour Party

    Poll Shows Labour Members Seek to Fire Queen, Scrap Trident, Overthrow Tory Government

    © Sputnik / Alex Mcnoton
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 41
    Subscribe

    An exclusive YouGov poll recently surveyed some 1,100 grassroots members of the UK Labour Party against the backdrop of Party infighting and Brexit turmoil.

    Labour Party members are keen to have Queen Elizabeth II sacked as head of state, would demand the scrapping of the Trident programme and support a general strike to bring down the government, The Sunday Times cites the results of a recent YouGov poll.

    The survey was commissioned by Ian Austin led Mainstream, formed to campaign against political extremism.

    UK terror attacks

    Fewer than 30 percent of Labour members blame Islamic terror groups for attacks in the UK.

    29 percent mostly blamed Daesh* and Al-Qaeda for jihadist terrorist attacks on British soil with 40 percent saying they felt both sides were equally to blame and 28 percent chiefly blaming the UK and her allies.

    They also blame Britain, rather than the IRA, for terrorist attacks in Northern Ireland.

    32 percent of respondents blame the British government for atrocities in the Troubles such as the bombings in Warrington and Birmingham, with only 27 percent blaming the IRA.

    Anti-semitism

    Just 23 percent of those polled said the Labour party had a problem with anti-semitism, despite an Equality and Human Rights Commission investigation into the issue within the party, with 54 percent blaming the media or Jeremy Corbyn's political opponents.

    Austin, who quit the party in February and now sits as an independent, said:

    “The party of today is not the one I grew up in. It has been consumed by a culture of extremism and intolerance. Under Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership, Labour has become a safe haven for antisemites. Those who have taken a stand against this corrosive evil within have been intimidated and even driven from the party but we will not be silenced.”

    He went to call for “tolerance and respect to be restored to political debate and for extremism to be driven from public life”.

    The Party previously said on Twitter:

    “We completely reject any claim that Labour is antisemitic. We stand in solidarity with Jewish people, and we’re taking decisive action to root out the social cancer of antisemitism from our movement and society."

    Trident programme

    A huge 70 percent of those polled agreed with getting rid of Britain’s nuclear weapons.

    The UK conducted its first nuclear test on 3 October 1952, with the British delivery method sea based, through Trident submarines.

    On other issues, 15 percent described themselves as “proud” of British history with 43 percent saying they are “ashamed,” while 62 percent said Britain ought to become a republic.

    A large majority of 79 percent say they would support laws to limit controls of who can own national newspapers while 51 percent want a Labour government to take a greater control of broadcast media.

    69 percent supported strikes to overthrow a Tory Government, despite the fact that not one Labour MP voted for holding a snap election during UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s second attempt to call one.

    Speculation on snap UK election

    The chances of a snap UK election in 2019 have dropped slightly after opposition parties twice blocked Boris Johnson's attempt to call an early vote, but the odds still remain high, with speculation rife as to Labour’s chances.

    Jeremy Corbyn has been the UK Labour Party's leader for four years.

    Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks during debate in the House of Commons in London, Britain September 4, 2019
    © REUTERS / UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor
    Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks during debate in the House of Commons in London, Britain September 4, 2019

    After the Commons returns, senior Tories expect a vote of no confidence in the last 10 days of October.

    Earlier reports in British media have suggested UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn's allies are already working on his succession plans, with sources telling The Telegraph:

    “They clearly think that Jeremy’s position is in peril – one way or another.”

    Another shadow cabinet minister suggested that Jeremy Corbyn was mulling leaving his post: “He does look as though he’s ready to pack it in,” the frontbencher said.

    The reports come against the backdrop of Labour’s annual conference in Brighton this weekend, and indications of infighting within the party.

    The grassroots Momentum campaign group stripped Deputy Leader of the Labour Party Tom Watson of his automatic right to become acting leader if Corbyn quits.

    Some of the Labour leader’s allies reportedly accept that another leader would stand a better chance of securing support from rebel Tories as part of attempts to avoid a no-deal Brexit.

    Shadow Brexit Secretary Sir Keir Starmer is, according to Oddschecker, bookies favourite to be next Labour leader followed by Shadow Business Secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey, Shadow Education Secretary Angela Rayner and Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry.

     

     


    *Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State/IS), a terrorist group banned in Russia and a wide number of other countries.

    Related:

    Old School Socialism: UK Labour Party Considers Re-Establishing Nationalisation as its Main Goal
    Labour Withdraws Motion to Abolish Post of Deputy Leader as Tom Watson Warns of Party Civil War
    Labour Party Aims to Resolve Brexit Shambles Within Six Months of Winning Election - Report
    UK Labour Leaders Plot Change, Claim Party has ‘Passed High-Water Mark of Corbynism’ - Report
    Tags:
    Daesh, IRA, terror, YouGov poll, YouGov, Trident, Trident, Queen Elizabeth II, Jeremy Corbyn, Labour Party, UK Labour Party
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Model Kaia Gerber wears a creation showing off the Moschino Spring-Summer 2020 collection, unveiled during fashion week in Milan, Italy on 19 September 2019.
    Picasso Painting Made a Reality: Extravagant Models Rock Milan Fashion Week
    TruD'oh!
    TruD’oh!
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse