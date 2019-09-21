Register
16:00 GMT +321 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets with Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at Government Buildings during his visit to Dublin, Ireland September 9, 2019

    Irish Prime Minister Given Holy Water by Priest To 'Protect' Him From Boris Johnson - Video

    © REUTERS / Charles McQuillan/Pool
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    British PM Boris Johnson and Irish PM Leo Varadkar in currently in ongoing negotiations regarding Brexit, specifically the issue of a hard Irish border which both governments say they wish to prevent but the UK government opposing keeping Northern Ireland in a 'backstop' with the European Union.

    The Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar was handed a bottle of holy water on Friday by the parish priest of Knock to bring to his next meeting with Boris Johnson.

    Varadkar was in Knock for the opening of a newly resurfaced runway for an airport. Father Richard Gibbons was also there for a ceremonial blessing.

    After conducting the ritual, Father Gibbons turned to the Irish leader and said "Taoiseach, I know that you are going to New York next week [for the U.N. General Assembly] and meeting Boris Johnson. A small little bit of added protection for you" before handing over a small bottle to Varadkar.

    "Shall I pour it over him?" Varadkar quipped back, to a laughing audience.

    Twitter gave a mixed reaction to the video. With some finding the joke funny.

    While others giving support to the UK Prime Minister and for Brexit.

    ​Johnson and Varadkar are scheduled to meet in New York on Tuesday to continue Brexit discussions while the Irish PM is there to give a speech at a UN Summit on climate action.

    The Irish PM issue an ultimatum to the UK government on Monday, saying that they have failed to present any "credible" alternatives to the Irish backstop.

    Boris Johnson is keen to see the Irish backstop, which is designed to prevent the erection of a hard border in Ireland removed from the withdrawal agreement.

     

    Related:

    'Respect Irish Neutrality': US Military Veterans Make Their Presence Known as Pence Visits Dublin
    Northern Irish High Court Dismisses Challenge to No-Deal Brexit on All Grounds
    EU 'Frustrated' Over UK Failing to Submit Detailed Proposals on Brexit - Irish Foreign Minister
    Tags:
    Holy Fire, video, Boris Johnson, Ireland, Leo Varadkar
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fairy Tales Coming to Life: Highlights of 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships
    TruD'oh!
    TruD’oh!
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse