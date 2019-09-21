Register
15:33 GMT +321 September 2019
    This July 27, 2006, file photo, provided by the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office shows Jeffrey Epstein.

    Ex-Playboy Model Reveals How Epstein Would ‘Physically Shake’ With Excitement Before Raping Her

    © AP Photo/ Palm Beach Sheriff's Office
    An ex-Playboy model has spoken in an interview with NBC Dateline of how Jeffrey Epstein would “physically shake” with excitement and arousal upon seeing her before engaging in a years long campaign of sexual abuse.

    British actress Anouska De Georgiou, who grew up in a wealthy family and attended school with the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, claimed that she was groomed by the billionaire paedophile after meeting him through friends in London in the 1990s.

    Soon after meeting Epstein, Miss De Georgiou claims he flew her to his various luxury properties around the world, including in New York and a Caribbean home that was nicknamed ‘Orgy island.’

    "When Jeffrey would see me he would physically shake because he wanted to get at me and that was very unnerving,” Miss De Georgiou revealed on Friday.

    The blonde-haired beauty queen described how Mr Epstein’s grooming was subtle and insidious, so much so that she did not realise it was happening until the walls had closed in.

    “By the time I was being raped, it was too late,” she said.

    ​Specifically, the now 42-year-old socialite explained how Mr Epstein would gradually pull her into his orbit, saying that “it wasn’t zero to 100 in one day” and that the abuse was “introduced piecemeal, along with constant emotional, financial reinforcement that this was the path, the only path.”

    De Georgiou also described how she felt “powerless” to help the other young girls who were being abused en masse at Epstein’s Caribbean home. In particular, she described seeing another blonde girl who looked a few years younger than herself.

    “I wanted to say something. I was in the ocean and she was on a paddle board or something… and I wanted to say ‘you have to leave,’ but I didn’t.”

    During her interview, Miss De Georgiou went on to explain how many of Epstein’s associates would turn a blind eye to his serial abusing: “if you're a young person walking into a mansion or someone's island and all the people who are present are acting as though this is ok and you're the only one who thinks it's weird, it's hard to say something. And in every location there was this microcosm of acceptance, of yes people, who acted like this was normal,” the model explained.

    Last month, De Georgiou became the first Brit to publicly identify herself as one of Epstein’s many victims during a court hearing in New York.

    “I was a victim, and it has taken me many, many years to stand here and say, yes it was me. I was a victim, but I will not remain a victim and be silent for one more day,” she declared at the time.

    Mr Epstein, a billionaire financier, had pleaded not guilty in July to sex trafficking charges involving multiple girls as young as 14 which reportedly took place from the early to mid-2000s. After coming off suicide watch he was found dead in his temporary cell in New York on August 10 2019. Reports say that he hanged himself in an apparent suicide. Epstein previously confessed to prostituting minors in 2008 and subsequently spent 18 months in prison.

    Jeffrey Epstein
