Register
01:19 GMT +314 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Jeffrey Epstein looks on during a a bail hearing in U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking case, in this court sketch in New York, U.S., July 15, 2019

    ‘I Was Their First Choice’: Epstein’s Ex-Cellmate Says He Was Moved to Late Pedo’s Cell On Purpose

    © REUTERS / JANE ROSENBURG
    US
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe

    Shortly before Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide, the notorious pedophile was taken off suicide watch after he claimed of being attacked by a cellmate. Now, the former cellmate explains why he ended up in Epstein’s cell.

    Epstein’s former cellmate said he never touched the convicted sex offender who was sentenced for soliciting prostitution from minor girls. The cellmate, Nick Tartaglione, a former cop accused of four counts of murder, made his statement in a two-page letter obtained by the New York Daily News.

    “As far as Jeff Epstein is concerned, I never touched the man,” Tartaglione said in the letter. “I despise anyone who hurts children but whatever was going to happen to him, I was not going to be a part of it.”

    According to the cellmate, the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) staff placed him in a cell with Epstein because they knew he wouldn’t hurt him.

    "The staff here at MCC had hundreds of inmates to choose from yet I was their first choice,” the prisoner asserted.

    On 10 August, Epstein was found dead in a solitary cell in what was determined by the NY state coroner to be suicide by hanging. After an earlier attempt to kill himself failed, he was put on suicide watch, but was shortly taken off, after claiming Tartaglione roughed him up.

    Tartaglione, who has previously complained about conditions at MCC, said he received threats from prison staff after Epstein’s suicide, the Daily News report says. In his letter, he says he asked to be transferred to another prison while awaiting trial.

    Epstein’s death was notable primarily due to his numerous connections to the rich and the powerful in the US and other countries. The well-heeled pedohile and pimp used to brag he had “dirt” on a number of his high-profile acquaintances, and his suicide has given birth to multiple conspiracy theories.

    Related:

    Anonymous Individual Asks Court Not to Reveal His Name with New Release of Epstein's Court Docs – Report
    Jeffrey Epstein’s Fugitive French Friend Accused of Sexually Assaulting Two Women – Report
    Harvard University Admits It Received Almost $9 Million From Paedophile Jeffrey Epstein
    Prince Andrew Reportedly in Bitter Row With Queen’s Butler Amid Epstein Scandal
    Director of MIT Media Lab Resigns Over Ties with Epstein
    Tags:
    Jeffrey Epstein, Metropolitan Correction Center
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 6 - 13 September
    This Week in Pictures: 6 - 13 September
    War Hawk Takes Flight
    War Hawk Takes Flight
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse