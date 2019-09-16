Register
11:53 GMT +316 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the Convention of the North at the Magna Centre in Rotherham, Britain September 13, 2019

    Boris Johnson 'Has Secret Plan' to Deliver Brexit as Hidden Loophole Found in No Deal Bill - Report

    © REUTERS / Christopher Furlong/Pool
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by Svetlana Ekimenko
    Topic:
    Political Turmoil in UK as Boris Johnson Struggles to Deliver Brexit (47)
    0 20
    Subscribe

    Amid Brexit chaos, the British Parliament was prorogued on 10 September, after Boris Johnson's bid to hold early parliamentary elections was rejected. Earlier, royal assent was given to a bill blocking a no-deal Brexit

    Officials are believed to have discovered a loophole in the law recently passed by rebel MPs to block a No Deal Brexit, with just three key advisers aware of this sensitive information, reports the Daily Mail.

    The identities of the advisers are under wraps, but it is thought they might include PM Boris Johnson’s right-hand man Dominic Cummings, Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay and the Attorney General Geoffrey Cox.

    There has not been any official comment from the government regarding the report.

    Anti-Brexit barrister Jolyon Maugham, who has been involved in a number of legal actions pertaining to the UK’s divorce proceeding with the EU, appeared to give credence to the idea that there might be a way around the No Deal law.

    He reportedly wrote that if MPs voted for a deal the first time around, the anti-No Deal legislation would no longer force Johnson to beg Brussels for an extension.

    MPs could then swivel around and oppose the deal before it was made law, leaving the Government free to pursue No Deal.

    This also comes ahead of a legal case over whether Boris Johnson was acting within the law by suspending Parliament for five weeks, slated to be heard at the Supreme Court Tuesday.

    Parliament has been prorogued until 14 October.

    Boris Johnson “passionately” believes new deal possible

    PM Boris Johnson is set for his first meeting with Jean-Claude Juncker in Luxemburg in a bid to seal a new deal that he “passionately” believes is possible.

    “I believe passionately that we can do it, and I believe that such an agreement is in the interests not just of the UK but also of our European friends,” the PM wrote in the Daily Telegraph.

    Johnson will reportedly tell the European Commission chief that he is determined to take his country out next month with or without a deal, writes the Daily Mail, intending to achieve this at the European Council summit on 17 October.

    If he fails, the No Deal law which passed last week will force him to seek another extension, yet Johnson is expectedto reject any such offer from Brussels.

    A cyclist rides past an electronic billboard displaying a British government Brexit information awareness campaign advertisement in London, Britain, September 11, 2019
    © REUTERS / TOBY MELVILLE
    A cyclist rides past an electronic billboard displaying a British government Brexit information awareness campaign advertisement in London, Britain, September 11, 2019

    The EU chief this weekend downplayed hopes of a breakthrough, saying Britain had yet to present an alternative to the Irish backstop.

    The No Deal Bill

    A fortnight ago, opposition parties teamed up with rebel Tories to push through legislation that left the embattled Prime Minister with fast-shrinking options regarding Brexit.

    Boris Johnson lambasted the new law a "surrender bill".

    In line with the legislation, which Queen Elizabeth II has given her royal assent to, if a Brexit deal has not been passed by the Commons by 19 October, Boris Johnson must seek an extension of the exit deadline from Brussels, which he has repeatedly ruled out doing.

     

    Topic:
    Political Turmoil in UK as Boris Johnson Struggles to Deliver Brexit (47)

    Related:

    Boris ‘the Hulk’ Johnson Set to Smash Rebel MPs in Court Over Brexit Delay Demands — Report
    Boris Johnson’s ‘Incredible Hulk’ Brexit Metaphor Turns Into an Eye-Roller on Social Media
    Trump Urged to Refrain From Sharing Sensitive Info With UK if Corbyn Becomes Prime Minister - Report
    UK PM Boris Johnson Believes Brexit Deal With EU Possible Within Weeks - Report
    Tags:
    no deal, Geoffrey Cox, Brexit Plan, Brexit, Brexit, Boris Johnson
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Models dance in front of a car before the Tommy Hilfiger TommyNow Fall runway show at the Apollo Theater during New York Fashion Week in New York, U.S., September 8, 2019.
    A Breath of Spring in Autumn: Looks of New York Fashion Week
    Blame It On The Bulb
    Blame It On The Bulb
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse