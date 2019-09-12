Register
12:30 GMT +312 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A member of public flies a giant Scottish Saltire flag outside the Houses of Parliament shortly before Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon posed with newly-elected Scottish National Party (SNP) MPs during a photocall in London on May 11, 2015

    Johnson Advised Against Visiting Scotland at Risk of Citizen's Arrest Over Prorogation

    © AFP 2019 / ADRIAN DENNIS
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - On 28 August, Johnson asked Queen Elizabeth II to suspend parliament until October 14, days before the country was supposed to leave the European Union following months of delays and controversies over the divorce terms.

    Len McCluskey, the chief of Unite the Union, which is the largest affiliate and donor of the Labour Party, has warned UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson against going to Scotland as he could face a citizen's arrest there after the Scottish court ruled that his decision to suspend the parliament was illegitimate.

    On Wednesday, Scotland's Court of Session ruled that Johnson's move pursued an "improper purpose of stymieing Parliament", with the judges adding that "the prime minister's advice to HM the Queen and the prorogation which followed thereon was unlawful and is thus null and of no effect."

    “My advice to the prime minister is don't go up to Scotland, you're liable to face a citizen's arrest, so he'd best keep in his bunker somewhere in either Eton or Westminster”, McCluskey said, as quoted by Sky News.

    He added that the court's ruling on the prorogation was "quite extraordinary."

    Johnson has been clear about his determination to deliver Brexit by the 31 October deadline, with or without a deal, despite there being a strong opposition to the no-deal scenario in the Commons, the United Kingdom's lower house of parliament. After his request to shut down parliament for five weeks was approved, a group of opposition lawmakers eventually decided to challenge the prorogation in court.

    Additionally, shortly before the suspension, parliament passed a law forcing Johnson to delay the withdrawal in absence of a deal. In response to the lawmakers' move, Johnson attempted to trigger a snap election, but his proposal was rejected twice.

    The United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in 2016, but the withdrawal was postponed several times due to parliament's refusal to accept any of the proposed plans on the terms of the exit. Brussels has given London several deadline extensions to come up with a consolidated plan, with the latest one set for 31 October.

    Related:

    UK Parliament Set to Hold Vote on Brexit Delay Ahead of Prorogation - Video
    Boris Johnson Bids For Clean Brexit Break In Scotland As Opposition Blocks PM's Snap Elections Push
    UK MPs Arriving at Westminster Prior to Five-Week Prorogation - Video
    Tags:
    Boris Johnson, Scotland, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Mysterious Altai: Sneak Peek Into Life of Russia's Small Ethnicities
    Mysterious Altai: Sneak Peek Into Life of Russia's Small Ethnicities
    War Hawk Takes Flight
    War Hawk Takes Flight
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse