UK Government Suspends British Parliament Until 14 October

Boris Johnson asked the Queen earlier to temporarily suspend the parliament for five weeks. The effect of this move is likely to be that those lawmakers who seek to stop a no-deal Brexit reportedly would not have enough time to do so.

Currently, the situation around Brexit has reached a dead end. The country’s parliament is opposed to the agreement with the European Union in its current form, but it is also categorically opposed to a no-deal Brexit. The European Union refuses to resume negotiations and revise the agreement, while Johnson insists that the United Kingdom will leave the European Union as scheduled, on 31 October, with or without a deal.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW