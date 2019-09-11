Scottish Judges Rule Boris Johnson’s Suspension of Parliament ‘Unlawful’ But UK Government to Appeal

Boris Johnson shut down the UK Parliament for five weeks on Monday despite furious objections by the opposition. Now he is facing a legal challenge.

All three judges in Scotland’s highest court of appeal have ruled that the prorogation of Parliament was unlawful, according to an MP who brought the case to court.

The British government said it was disappointed by the ruling and would appeal to the UK Supreme Court.

Labour's Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer said he welcomed the judgement and tweeted: "No one in their right mind believed Boris Johnson's reason for shutting down Parliament. I urge the Prime Minister to immediately recall Parliament so we can debate this judgement and decide what happens next."

Here is the summary reasoning of the Scottish Courts. All three judges found that prorogation was unlawful as it was an attempt to prevent parliamentary scrutiny https://t.co/tnaG1rXQ3n pic.twitter.com/upkLaWLDpo — Adam Wagner (@AdamWagner1) September 11, 2019

​The case originally was brought to the Court of Session in Edinburgh by a cross-party group of 75 parliamentarians, who argued the PM exceeded his powers.

The government said the issue should be a political, rather than a legal, one.

Lord Doherty heard submissions from both sides last week and ruled it was not a matter for the courts.

But that ruling was immediately appealed and a ruling is set to be delivered on Wednesday, 11 September.

The prime minister announced on 28 August he wanted to shut down Parliament, a process known as proroguing, ahead of a Queen's Speech on 14 October.

Nigel Farage, leader of the Brexit Party, said if Britain did not leave the EU on 31 October the Conservatives would “take a real kicking” in the general election.

Meanwhile Labour's Deputy Leader Tom Watson has urged Jeremy Corbyn to prioritise a second referendum over winning power at a general election.

He said a snap election may not undo the current stalemate.