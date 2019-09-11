Boris Johnson's Political Spokesman Rules Out Deal With Brexit Party's Nigel Farage

The news comes after the British PM had been offered non-aggression pact by Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage in exchange for backing a no-deal scenario and Tories standing aside in over 80 seats.

UK prime minister Boris Johnson will not be doing a deal with Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage, a UK spokesman confirmed on Wednesday.

Neither Mr Farage or [Leave.EU cofounder] Arron Banks were "fit and proper persons" and should "never be allowed anywhere near government," a senior Tory source allegedly said as reported by Jason Groves, Daily Mail political editor.

Boris Johnson rules out election pact with Brexit Party. Senior Tory source: ‘Neither Nigel Farage not Arron Banks are fit and proper persons and they should never be allowed anywhere near government’ — Jason Groves (@JasonGroves1) September 11, 2019

The rejection could signal that Johnson will favour a softer Brexit deal with Brussels amid increasing pressure to avoid an economic rupture and mounting concerns over the Irish backstop, which the PM adamantly opposes.

But Mr Farage urged Boris Johnson to join forces in favour of a no-deal Brexit amid rumours that No 10 is attempting to push forward former PM Theresa May's embattled EU withdrawal agreement.

The latest developments come after the Brexit Party published adverts in the Daily Express on Wednesday, where Farage sought an "election offer" to forge an alliance with Downing Street in order to keep a majority in parliament.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW