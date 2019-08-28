New Brexit Party Candidates 'Ready' To Deliver Brexit, Protect UK Democracy From Remainer Menace

The news comes after the Brexit Party launched 150 out of 650 PPCs in early August, with all candidates ready to stand in potential snap elections following Brexit.

The UK Brexit Party showcased hundreds of Parliamentary Candidates (PPCs) under the slogan “We are ready” on Tuesday, with party leader Nigel Farage, Chairman Richard Tice and MEPs giving speeches to a crowd of thousands in London.

Roughly of the Brexit Party’s 500 PPCs gathered at the event in Westminster, with 225 publicly named and a further 75 names announced on Tuesday.

The Party broadcasted numerous short films on its media channels, including a few of its new PPCs.

Brexit Party chairman Richard Tice said that the message was “simple” and that the party was “ready”.

The Brexit Party has 635 men and women from all walks of life who are prepared to fight a general election. We are ready. pic.twitter.com/rKH4sA6n8O — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) August 27, 2019

Mr Tice added: “We are ready to fight a general election. We are ready to deliver a clear-break Brexit. We are ready to restore trust in democracy. We are ready to hold those who broke their promises to account and Change Politics for Good.

He added that he had been filled “with pride” to showcase the new PPCs, who were both “ordinary” and “extraordinary people” that could bring “common sense to our failing parliament”.

“The PPCs gathered here today are job creators, labours, innovators, carers, intellectuals, teachers, and builders, who are united in a belief in our democracy and the UK’s bright future after Brexit,” Mr Tice said, adding that MPs fighting “against the democratic will of the people” should “take note”.

He added: “The Remain-dominated parliament must now listen and deliver the clean-break Brexit the people want so the UK can thrive outside the EU.

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage tweeted on Tuesday that his party would back UK prime minister Boris Johnson and "put country before party", but promised to retaliate if he continued with former Theresa May's Brexit treaty.

"But if he proceeds with the Mrs May’s treaty we will fight him in every single seat up and down the country", Mr Farage said.

If @BorisJohnson goes for a clean break Brexit, we will put country before party.



But if he proceeds with the Mrs May’s treaty we will fight him in every single seat up and down the country.



The Brexit Party stands ready for a general election. pic.twitter.com/sCaFiFb5R4 — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) August 27, 2019

Brexit Party PPCs Speak Up for Brexit, British Democracy

Jay Aston Colquihounis (Kensington): A successful singer-songwriter from the band Bucks Fizz and winner of the Eurovision Song Contest, Ms Colquihounis said that she wanted to stand for the Brexit Party to "fight to uphold democracy for the sake of the people".

“As an MP, I will work to rebuild trust and help The Brexit Party make the necessary reforms to unite the country after we break free of the European Union,” she said.

Yasmin Fitzpatrick (East Surry): Ms Fitzpatrick worked as a business news journalist and television executive at the the BBC and Channel 4, as well as project manager for an NHS Hospitals Trust.

Ms Fitzpatrick said that people in East Surrey voted to leave the EU and their views were "currently unrepresented in Parliament".

She said: “We need to leave the EU with our parliamentary sovereignty intact – and to forge our own trade relationships in new ways. If it means leaving with no deal, that’s what we must do.

East Surrey - I am ready to speak up for a clean break Brexit. Join me and show your support! #BrexitParty #EastSurrey #changepoliticsforgood https://t.co/v6OveeSZRp — Yasmin Fitzpatrick (@yasminfitzppc) August 28, 2019

Iddrisu Sufyan (Coventry North East): Mr Sufyan is a native of Ghanawho later worked in manufacturing and security, with a short career in the British Army.

He said that his life experiences gave him “a powerful belief in democracy" and that only the Brexit Party was ready to "fight to defend democracy here after the Brexit vote".

“I will bring a wealth of real life experience to Westminster and would be proud to represent Coventry, a city I love for its diversity culture," he said.

John Fitzpatrick OBE (Thanet North): Mr Fitzpatrick studied at Oxford and is an emeritus professor of law at the University of Kent in Canterbury. Mr Fitzpatrick is a Leftist activist and trade unionist who serves as the president of Hammersmith Nalgo and Kent UCU, as well as a patron of Kent Refugee Help.

Mr Fitzpatrick said that his constituency voted to leave the EU and that he wanted to "ensure that we leave with a clear, clean break, deal or no deal".

He added that the former government's failure to implement Brexit was “the most damaging development in domestic politics in my lifetime".

He added: “Democracy isn’t complicated, One person, one vote. It rests on our core value of respect for the equal status of every citizen. If a democratic decision is rejected by the losers, that is a rejection of democracy itself.

Please help us restore some trust in democracy. @RosieDuffield1 pic.twitter.com/byo8CQFB6U — John Fitzpatrick (@JohnFitzP) August 28, 2019

Inaya Folarin Iman (Leeds North East): Ms Iman is a graduate journalist and performance artist as well as human rights activist.

Ms Iman said that the UK was "in the midst of a massive shift in the established national and international political order" and that the country could not expect change when voting for "more of the same".

“The UK voted for change three years ago and this must be respected," Ms Iman said. “It is time for a new politics which can be brought about when the UK leaves the European Union".

The Brexit Party announced 150 PPCs in early August after UK prime minister Boris Johnson lost two candidates in a by-election in Brecon and Radnorshire, which was seen as a major blow to the Prime Minister's majority rule in Parliament.

The news comes as Mr Johnson's cabinet asked Queen Elizabeth II to prorogue Parliament days after MPs were set to return to work next week in order to block opposition to a no-deal Brexit, forcing UK Labour and opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn's pro-Remain coalition to lose the chance to pass laws aimed at stopping Brexit by the 31 October deadline.