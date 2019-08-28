Register
15:12 GMT +328 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    British MEP Nigel Farage speaks during the launch of the Brexit Party's European election campaign, Coventry, England, Friday, April 12, 2019.

    New Brexit Party Candidates 'Ready' To Deliver Brexit, Protect UK Democracy From Remainer Menace

    © AP Photo/ Rui Vieira
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Demond Cureton
    0 20

    The news comes after the Brexit Party launched 150 out of 650 PPCs in early August, with all candidates ready to stand in potential snap elections following Brexit.

    The UK Brexit Party showcased hundreds of Parliamentary Candidates (PPCs) under the slogan “We are ready” on Tuesday, with party leader Nigel Farage, Chairman Richard Tice and MEPs giving speeches to a crowd of thousands in London.

    Roughly of the Brexit Party’s 500 PPCs gathered at the event in Westminster, with 225 publicly named and a further 75 names announced on Tuesday.

    The Party broadcasted numerous short films on its media channels, including a few of its new PPCs.

    Brexit Party chairman Richard Tice said that the message was “simple” and that the party was “ready”.

    Mr Tice added: “We are ready to fight a general election. We are ready to deliver a clear-break Brexit. We are ready to restore trust in democracy. We are ready to hold those who broke their promises to account and Change Politics for Good.

    He added that he had been filled “with pride” to showcase the new PPCs, who were both “ordinary” and “extraordinary people” that could bring “common sense to our failing parliament”.

    “The PPCs gathered here today are job creators, labours, innovators, carers, intellectuals, teachers, and builders, who are united in a belief in our democracy and the UK’s bright future after Brexit,” Mr Tice said, adding that MPs fighting “against the democratic will of the people” should “take note”.

    He added: “The Remain-dominated parliament must now listen and deliver the clean-break Brexit the people want so the UK can thrive outside the EU.

    Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage tweeted on Tuesday that his party would back UK prime minister Boris Johnson and "put country before party", but promised to retaliate if he continued with former Theresa May's Brexit treaty.

    "But if he proceeds with the Mrs May’s treaty we will fight him in every single seat up and down the country", Mr Farage said.

    Brexit Party PPCs Speak Up for Brexit, British Democracy

    Jay Aston Colquihounis (Kensington): A successful singer-songwriter from the band Bucks Fizz and winner of the Eurovision Song Contest, Ms Colquihounis said that she wanted to stand for the Brexit Party to "fight to uphold democracy for the sake of the people".

    “As an MP, I will work to rebuild trust and help The Brexit Party make the necessary reforms to unite the country after we break free of the European Union,” she said.

    Yasmin Fitzpatrick (East Surry): Ms Fitzpatrick worked as a business news journalist and television executive at the the BBC and Channel 4, as well as project manager for an NHS Hospitals Trust.

    Ms Fitzpatrick said that people in East Surrey voted to leave the EU and their views were "currently unrepresented in Parliament".

    She said: “We need to leave the EU with our parliamentary sovereignty intact – and to forge our own trade relationships in new ways. If it means leaving with no deal, that’s what we must do.

    Iddrisu Sufyan (Coventry North East): Mr Sufyan is a native of Ghanawho later worked in manufacturing and security, with a short career in the British Army.

    He said that his life experiences gave him “a powerful belief in democracy" and that only the Brexit Party was ready to "fight to defend democracy here after the Brexit vote".

    “I will bring a wealth of real life experience to Westminster and would be proud to represent Coventry, a city I love for its diversity culture," he said.

    John Fitzpatrick OBE (Thanet North): Mr Fitzpatrick studied at Oxford and is an emeritus professor of law at the University of Kent in Canterbury. Mr Fitzpatrick is a Leftist activist and trade unionist who serves as the president of Hammersmith Nalgo and Kent UCU, as well as a patron of Kent Refugee Help.

    Mr Fitzpatrick said that his constituency voted to leave the EU and that he wanted to "ensure that we leave with a clear, clean break, deal or no deal".

    He added that the former government's failure to implement Brexit was “the most damaging development in domestic politics in my lifetime".

    He added: “Democracy isn’t complicated, One person, one vote. It rests on our core value of respect for the equal status of every citizen. If a democratic decision is rejected by the losers, that is a rejection of democracy itself.

    Inaya Folarin Iman (Leeds North East): Ms Iman is a graduate journalist and performance artist as well as human rights activist.

    Ms Iman said that the UK was "in the midst of a massive shift in the established national and international political order" and that the country could not expect change when voting for "more of the same".

    “The UK voted for change three years ago and this must be respected," Ms Iman said. “It is time for a new politics which can be brought about when the UK leaves the European Union".

    The Brexit Party announced 150 PPCs in early August after UK prime minister Boris Johnson lost two candidates in a by-election in Brecon and Radnorshire, which was seen as a major blow to the Prime Minister's majority rule in Parliament.

    The news comes as Mr Johnson's cabinet asked Queen Elizabeth II to prorogue Parliament days after MPs were set to return to work next week in order to block opposition to a no-deal Brexit, forcing UK Labour and opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn's pro-Remain coalition to lose the chance to pass laws aimed at stopping Brexit by the 31 October deadline.

    Related:

    British Opposition Parties Agree to Act Together to Prevent No-Deal Brexit
    UK Would Be ‘More Independent’ in Terms of Foreign Policy After Brexit – Leader of Our Nation Party
    Johnson: No Prospect of Brexit Deal Unless Talks on EU Withdrawal Reopened
    Live Updates: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Plans to Suspend Parliament Before Brexit
    Tags:
    Brexit deal, Brexiteers, Brexit, PPC, snap elections, Brexit Party
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Parachuting and Firing a Gun: Rare Photos of Thai King's Consort
    Parachuting and Firing a Gun: Rare Photos of Thai King's Consort
    Trump denies it, but there are credible reports that, when briefed on this year's hurricane season, he asked advisers whether it would be feasible to treat them like he was in a Michael Bay movie, and blow them up with nuclear bombs.
    Nuclear Hurricane
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse