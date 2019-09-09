Register
15:58 GMT +309 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    This US Department of Defense (DOD) handout photo shows on August 18, at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time, when the Defense Department conducted a flight test of a conventionally configured ground-launched cruise missile at San Nicolas Island, California. - The test missile exited its ground mobile launcher and accurately impacted its target after more than 500 kilometers of flight. Data collected and lessons learned from this test will inform DOD's development of future intermediate-range capabilities.

    Russian Defence Minister Calls for 'Symmetrical Steps' in Order to Prevent Missile Arms Race in Europe

    © AP Photo / SCOTT HOWE
    Europe
    Get short URL
    4211

    The statement comes after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said earlier on Monday that Moscow and Paris had discussed strategic stability, with Russia reaffirming that it would not deploy missiles anywhere unless US missiles were already in place.

    Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has called for "symmetric steps" to be made in order to prevent an arms race in Europe.

    Shoigu's comments came after Moscow and Paris held talks in the 2+2 format during which the two sides specifically discussed strategic stability, according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

    “We discussed in detail the situation with strategic stability following the US withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty. Our stance on this is well known, it has been repeatedly confirmed by [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin. We will not deploy such systems in a region unless there are similar American systems there," Lavrov told a press conference on Monday.

    12th meeting of the Russian-French Security Cooperation Council in the 2 + 2 format
    © Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
    12th meeting of the Russian-French Security Cooperation Council in the "2 + 2" format

    French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, for his part, urged Paris and Moscow to jointly work on creating the architecture of strategic stability in Europe.

    “We must definitely work to restore strategic stability in Europe in order to create the new architecture proposed by the French President, since Europe will never be safe if we do not have clear and strong relations with Russia”, he added.

    Lavrov Says US Prepared Missile Test Long Before Its Exit From INF Treaty

    His comments followed Lavrov stating that the US had been preparing tests of the missile, which is non-compliant with the INF Treaty, long before Washington officially exited the accord. According to the minister, the preparations could have begun in October 2018 or even earlier.

    Lavrov also revealed that US National Security Adviser John Bolton had said during his visit to Moscow in October last year that US President Donald Trump's words about the need to withdraw from the INF were not an invitation to dialogue, but were rather a final decision.

    "It is, apparently, at that time, maybe even earlier, they began to prepare the tests that were conducted, and which violate the parameters that were in the INF Treaty," Lavrov said.

    He spoke after the US tested its first non-INF compliant missile on 18 August, weeks after the country officially withdrew from the agreement. Pentagon spokesman Robert Carver clarified that it was a ground-based MK41 launcher with "a variant of the Tomahawk Land Attack Missile." The projectile travelled over 500 kilometres, a range previously banned by the INF, before hitting its target.

    Collapse of INF Treaty

    The US announced the commencement of the withdrawal process in February 2019, claiming that Moscow had violated the accord by developing its 9M729 missile, which allegedly operates at banned ranges. Russia denied the accusations and presented the missile for inspection, but the US ignored Moscow's efforts and used its claims as a pretext for its subsequent withdrawal from the treaty.

    In response to Washington's decision, Moscow also announced that it would leave the INF Treaty, pointing out that the US had ignored Moscow's own concerns regarding Washington’s compliance with the INF for years.

    The INF treaty was signed in 1987 by the US and the Soviet Union. The accord limited the development, production, and deployment of ground-based missiles that could strike targets at ranges between 500 and 5,500 kilometres.

    Related:

    US Orders Equipment for Testing Missiles Formerly Banned Under INF
    Russia to Produce Non-INF Compliant Missiles After Deal Collapse, but Won't Deploy Them First - Putin
    Putin Orders Officials to Prepare Response to US Cruise Missile Testing After INF Treaty Collapse
    Tags:
    missiles, arms race, Sergei Lavrov, Sergei Shoigu, INF Treaty, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Girls at the MAKS-2019 international aviation and space show in Zhukovsky outside Moscow
    This Week in Pictures: 31 August - 6 September
    Sharpie Decree
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse