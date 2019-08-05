Putin: Russia Can't Remain Content With US Declarations of Peaceloving Intentions Following INF Exit

Russia will not reject its obligations toward the maintenance of global strategic stability, but cannot ignore the situation flowing from the US withdrawal from the INF Treaty, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.
Speaking following a meeting of the Russian Security Council devoted to the INF issue on Monday, Putin reiterated Moscow's willingness to resume full-fledged negotiations with Washington on strategic stability and security as soon as possible.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
