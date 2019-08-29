EU Will Continue to Protect Interests in Ireland – Brexit Negotiator Barnier

The European Union's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said the bloc will aim to ensure stability in Ireland while the UK withdraws from the EU.
PM @BorisJohnson has said that the UK will leave the EU on 31 Oct. In all circumstances, the EU will continue to protect the interests of its citizens and companies, as well as the conditions for peace and stability on the island of Ireland. It is our duty & our responsibility.— Michel Barnier (@MichelBarnier) August 29, 2019
UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote a letter to Conservative MPs earlier this week to say that the latest parliamentary session had lasted for 340 days and had to be closed to outline 'key Brexit legislation' in a new session. Queen Elizabeth II approved Johnson's request to prorogue parliament and reopen it on 14 October.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)