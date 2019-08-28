While undergoing imprisoned and undergoing investigations of sexual abuse, billionaire Jeffrey Epstein was mysteriously found to have suicide in his cell. Many prominent figures including Prince Andrew have has allegations made against them in relation to the Epstein case.

Epsteiner accuser Virginia Giuffre has reiterated her claim that Prince Andrew ordered her to have sex with the now-deceased paedophile.

The alleged victim made the accusations publically outside of a federal courtroom in Manhattan on Tuesday, as reported by NPR.

Giuffre, who's maiden name is Roberts, is just 1 of a number of women who have taken legal action against Epstein’s estate.

© AFP 2019 / Getty Images North America/Stephanie Keith In this file photo taken on July 8, 2019, a protest group called "Hot Mess" hold up photos of Jeffrey Epstein in front of the Federal courthouse on July 8, 2019 in New York City.

She alleges that she was working at Mar-a-Lago, a club incidentally owned by then-business mogul Donald Trump and she was selected by Ghislaine Maxwell for Epstein when she was just 15.

"I was recruited at a very young age from Mar-a-Lago and entrapped in a world that I didn't understand and I've been fighting that very world to this day and I won't stop fighting, I will never be silenced, until these people are brought to justice," Giuffre said.

When asked by reporters comment on Prince Andrew's denial of the accusations she said: "He knows exactly what he's done and I hope he comes clean about it."

She is currently married and living in Australia.

The statement directly succeeded the calling of an extraordinary court hearing by the judge overseeing the Epstein case for alleged victims following the financier's death.

According to court papers filed in Florida she claims that she was forced to engage in intercourse with the duke when she was 17.

The encounters reportedly occurred at "orgies" in London, another time at Epstein’s home in New York, and once more in a private island Caribbean.

The allegations of sexual abuse were also removed from US civil court records in 2015 after a judge declared them "immaterial and impertinent".

© REUTERS / David Mirzoeff/ Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York visits the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital to open the new Stanmore Building, in London, Britain March 21, 2019.

While Prince Andrew has adamantly denied "any form of sexual contact or relationship", since Epstein’s death a series of reports regarding the relationship with the two prominent men have been made.

The reports include the pair travelling together on Epstein’s private jet with a teenage Mrs Giuffre.

The Royal Family have denied the reports regarding the plane citing "inconsistencies" in the story.

Andrew released an direct statement towards the allegations on Saturday, claiming he did not "see, witness or suspect any behavior of that sort that subsequently led to [the] arrest and conviction" of Epstein.

One lawyer representing Epstein's accusers David Boies, responded saying: "Anybody can deny things in a printed statement. It's a different thing to come here and answer questions under oath and subject to cross-examinations. Those are the kinds of answers that we are eventually going to get."

Epstein has previously been charged with sexual crimes against underage girls.

In 2008, Epstein plead guilty to soliciting a prostitute and procuring an underage girl for prostitution. He subsequently spent less than 13 months in jail.

Other prominent men besides Andrew have also been caught up in stories surrounding Epstein's sexual abuses including criminal defence attorney Alan Dershowitz, former President Bill Clinton, and current President Donald Trump.