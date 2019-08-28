Register
19:26 GMT +328 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    This July 27, 2006, file photo, provided by the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office shows Jeffrey Epstein.

    Alleged Epstein Victim Says Prince Andrew 'Knows What He's Done' And Needs To 'Come Clean' - Report

    © AP Photo/ Palm Beach Sheriff's Office
    Europe
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    While undergoing imprisoned and undergoing investigations of sexual abuse, billionaire Jeffrey Epstein was mysteriously found to have suicide in his cell. Many prominent figures including Prince Andrew have has allegations made against them in relation to the Epstein case.

    Epsteiner accuser Virginia Giuffre has reiterated her claim that Prince Andrew ordered her to have sex with the now-deceased paedophile.

    The alleged victim made the accusations publically outside of a federal courtroom in Manhattan on Tuesday, as reported by NPR.

    Giuffre, who's maiden name is Roberts, is just 1 of a number of women who have taken legal action against Epstein’s estate.

    In this file photo taken on July 8, 2019, a protest group called Hot Mess hold up photos of Jeffrey Epstein in front of the Federal courthouse on July 8, 2019 in New York City.
    © AFP 2019 / Getty Images North America/Stephanie Keith
    In this file photo taken on July 8, 2019, a protest group called "Hot Mess" hold up photos of Jeffrey Epstein in front of the Federal courthouse on July 8, 2019 in New York City.

    She alleges that she was working at Mar-a-Lago, a club incidentally owned by then-business mogul Donald Trump and she was selected by Ghislaine Maxwell for Epstein when she was just 15.

    "I was recruited at a very young age from Mar-a-Lago and entrapped in a world that I didn't understand and I've been fighting that very world to this day and I won't stop fighting, I will never be silenced, until these people are brought to justice," Giuffre said.

    When asked by reporters comment on Prince Andrew's denial of the accusations she said: "He knows exactly what he's done and I hope he comes clean about it."

    She is currently married and living in Australia.

    The statement directly succeeded the calling of an extraordinary court hearing by the judge overseeing the Epstein case for alleged victims following the financier's death.

    According to court papers filed in Florida she claims that she was forced to engage in intercourse with the duke when she was 17. 

    The encounters reportedly occurred at "orgies" in London, another time at Epstein’s home in New York, and once more in a private island Caribbean.

    The allegations of sexual abuse were also removed from US civil court records in 2015 after a judge declared them "immaterial and impertinent".

    Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York visits the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital to open the new Stanmore Building, in London, Britain March 21, 2019.
    © REUTERS / David Mirzoeff/
    Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York visits the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital to open the new Stanmore Building, in London, Britain March 21, 2019.

    While Prince Andrew has adamantly denied "any form of sexual contact or relationship", since Epstein’s death a series of reports regarding the relationship with the two prominent men have been made.

    The reports include the pair travelling together on Epstein’s private jet with a teenage Mrs Giuffre.

    The Royal Family have denied the reports regarding the plane citing "inconsistencies" in the story.

    Andrew released an direct statement towards the allegations on Saturday, claiming he did not "see, witness or suspect any behavior of that sort that subsequently led to [the] arrest and conviction" of Epstein.

    One lawyer representing Epstein's accusers David Boies, responded saying: "Anybody can deny things in a printed statement. It's a different thing to come here and answer questions under oath and subject to cross-examinations. Those are the kinds of answers that we are eventually going to get."

    Epstein has previously been charged with sexual crimes against underage girls.

    In 2008, Epstein plead guilty to soliciting a prostitute and procuring an underage girl for prostitution. He subsequently spent less than 13 months in jail.

    Other prominent men besides Andrew have also been caught up in stories surrounding Epstein's sexual abuses including criminal defence attorney Alan Dershowitz, former President Bill Clinton, and current President Donald Trump.

     

    Related:

    Prince Andrew Reportedly Flew on Epstein's Jet With Ex-Miss Russia Who Allegedly Dated George Soros
    Prince Andrew Reportedly Ready to Work With FBI on Epstein Case if Approached
    Footage From Camera Outside Epstein's Cell Filmed Ahead of His Death is 'Unusable' – Report
    Epstein's Accusers Say His Death ‘Robbed Them of Justice', Call for Investigation to Go On
    Tags:
    accusations, Virginia Roberts, Prince Andrew, Jeffrey Epstein
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Women in bikinis sunbathing (Australian photographer Julia Coddington)
    Aesthetics of Ordinary Life: Winners of 2019 London Street Photography Festival
    Trump denies it, but there are credible reports that, when briefed on this year's hurricane season, he asked advisers whether it would be feasible to treat them like he was in a Michael Bay movie, and blow them up with nuclear bombs.
    Nuclear Hurricane
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse