FBI Agents Raid Jeffrey Epstein’s Alleged ‘Pedophile Island’ Sex Trafficking Centre (Video)

Multi-millionaire pedophile and convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his jail cell after being taken off suicide watch. This followed an assault as well as Epstein telling guards that he believed someone was trying to kill him.

FBI agents have been spotted raiding recently-deceased convicted pedophile and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein's private island, now dubbed 'pedophile island' on Monday, shown in exclusive footage on DailyMailTV.

The footage shows a large deployment of FBI personnel disembarking from speedboats onto the billionaire's 'Little Saint James' island in the US Virgin Islands in the Caribbean and later shown driving around on golf carts and peering over into the ocean.

The raid comes 2 days after the announcement of Epstein's death by alleged suicide while in his New York jail cell on Saturday.

#BREAKING: Federal agents including the FBI and members of a task force belonging to the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office are searching Jeffrey Epstein's home in the Virgin Islands as part of their investigation. #OANN pic.twitter.com/WKy9TenAVY — Jennifer Franco (@jennfranconews) August 12, 2019

"We were enjoying lunch when we saw over a dozen people getting off their speedboats and landing on the island," an observer who captured the footage while on a boat charter with guests, and who has decided to remain anonymous, said, according to the Daily Mail.

"When we looked harder, we could see the FBI logo on the backs of their shirts. It didn’t take long for us to realize they must be conducting a raid on Epstein’s house," the observer said.

The 71.5-acre island became Epstein's primary residence after he purchased it in 1998 for $7.95 million. He later bought the nearby 'Great St James' in January 2016 for $18 million.

Great St James was set to undergo serious renovation and construction project with an amphitheater, a barge dock, two extra homes, a solar-power array and an underwater office and pool.

"No trespassing signs" had cropped up all over the island and according to the Daily Mail, Epstein was vigilant that no one came onto the property.

The island is home to a mysterious temple and has since become known as ‘pedophile island’ and ‘orgy island’ after revelations about Epstein's sex trafficking of young girls became public.

The indictment of Epstein read: "over the course of many years, Jeffrey Epstein, the defendant, sexually exploited and abused dozens of minor girls at his homes in Manhattan, New York, and Palm Beach, Florida, among other locations."

jeffrey epstein child trafficking island temple pic.twitter.com/MJKknlEzdz — Nashe (@BashTheNash) August 11, 2019

The island is apparently the centre of the trafficking ring, where he reportedly abused girls as young as 14.

Allegations have been made that Epstein abused underage girls inside the so-called temple on the island, including forcing them to becoming sex slaves for Epstein in a scandal which has a potential global scale.

According to The Cut, it is alleged that on the islands young girls were abused and even taken hostage by high-profile figures.

Alleged victim Sarah Ransome claimed that she was trafficked for sex by both Epstein and the notorious American lawyer Alan Dershowitz in 2006 - 2007.

When she tried to swim off the island, she was picked up in a boat by a search party which included Epstein.

It was revealed that the billionaire pedophile had ties with an inner-circle of celebrities, politicians, and even royalty, from US Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump to Prince Andrew and former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair.

All have denied that they knew anything about his criminal behaviour.

The Case Continues

The raid came at the same time as announcement by Attorney General Bill Barr on Monday that anyone involved with the crimes "should not rest easy."

The US top attorney said he would "stand for victims" in spite of Epstein’s alleged suicide.

"The victims deserve justice and they will get it."

Barr has complained about the Manhattan Correctional Centre's handling of Epstein.

‘"I was appalled, and indeed the whole department was, and frankly angry to learn of the MCC’s failure to adequately secure this prisoner," he said.

Although Epstein is dead, witnesses who originally were to testify against him may be targeted now that "they don’t need them", according to the New York post.