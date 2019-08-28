Register
06:03 GMT +328 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US financier Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photograph taken for the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services' sex offender registry

    Epstein Victims Say His Death ‘Robbed Them of Justice,’ Call for Investigation to Go On

    © REUTERS / Handout
    US
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    The late disgraced financier's insist the man did not act alone, that while he evaded justice by suicide, there are others who assisted him in his crimes.

    Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers spoke in court on Tuesday, calling the late financier accused of multiple sex crimes a “coward” who “robbed” them of justice, and calling on investigators to continue their probe into Epstein’s accomplices, according to a CNBC report.

    “I feel very angry and sad and justice has never been served in this case,” said Courtney Wild, one of almost two dozen Epstein accusers who were heard by the court. “Jeffrey Epstein robbed myself and all the other victims of our day in court to confront him one by one and for that he is a coward.”

    Another accuser who remained anonymous also expressed her frustration that Epstein, who was found dead in his cell in August and later determined to have committed suicide, will never face justice; she also noted, however, that his suicide means the man will no longer be able to harm young women.

    “I cannot say I am pleased he committed suicide but I am happy he will never have the opportunity to hurt anyone else,” she said.

    The victims called on the judges to continue the investigation, arguing that Epstein did not act alone and had a network of accomplices. Prosecutors say Epstein had a number of unidentified conspirators who supplied him with a steady flow of underage girls.

    “Please, please finish what you have started [...] we all know he did not act alone,” said Sarah Ransome, another accuser. “We are all survivors, and the pursuit of justice should not abate.”

    Two names were spoken in particular: Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell.

    Accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who testified under oath how she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew at Epstein’s residence, called on the UK royal to “come clean about it,” dismissing his repeated denials that he had anything to do with the woman when she was underage.

    “At no stage during the limited time I spent with him did I see, witness or suspect any behaviour of the sort that subsequently led to his arrest and conviction,”  the Duke of York said in a statement over the weekend, according to The Independent. “I have said previously that it was a mistake and an error to see him after his release in 2010 and I can only reiterate my regret that I was mistaken to think that what I thought I knew of him was evidently not the real person, given what we now know.”

    Ghislaine Maxwell’s name was mentioned as at least one victim testified that Maxwell had “recruited” her for prostitution for Epstein. The woman reportedly piloted the girls to Epstein’s private island in a luxury helicopter Epstein bought for the purpose.

    According to a New York Times report, prosecutors asked the judge to formally dismiss the case against Epstein. However, they assured the victims that the government will continue the investigation into his potential conspirator and a number of powerful figures allegedly connected to the convicted sex offender.

    A number of the rich and the famous from around the world are said to be connected to Epstein; among those figures are US Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, as well as Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. All public figures deny involvement in Epstein’s exploitation of underage girls.

    Related:

    DOJ Says Epstein Was Removed From Suicide Watch After Discussion with 'Doctoral-Level Psychologist'
    UK Prince Andrew Fears He Won’t Be Able to Come Back to US Due to Jeffrey Epstein Case – Report
    UK Prince Andrew Calls Meeting With Jeffrey Epstein After He Left Prison in 2010 a Mistake
    Prince Andrew Reportedly Flew on Epstein's Jet With Ex-Miss Russia Who Allegedly Dated George Soros
    Prince Andrew Reportedly Ready to Work With FBI on Epstein Case if Approached
    Footage From Camera Outside Epstein's Cell Filmed Ahead of His Death is 'Unusable' – Report
    Tags:
    investigation, court hearing, Jeffrey Epstein
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Parachuting and Firing a Gun: Rare Photos of Thai King's Consort
    Parachuting and Firing a Gun: Rare Photos of Thai King's Consort
    Trump denies it, but there are credible reports that, when briefed on this year's hurricane season, he asked advisers whether it would be feasible to treat them like he was in a Michael Bay movie, and blow them up with nuclear bombs.
    Nuclear Hurricane
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse