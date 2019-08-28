Epstein Victims Say His Death ‘Robbed Them of Justice,’ Call for Investigation to Go On

The late disgraced financier's insist the man did not act alone, that while he evaded justice by suicide, there are others who assisted him in his crimes.

Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers spoke in court on Tuesday, calling the late financier accused of multiple sex crimes a “coward” who “robbed” them of justice, and calling on investigators to continue their probe into Epstein’s accomplices, according to a CNBC report.

“I feel very angry and sad and justice has never been served in this case,” said Courtney Wild, one of almost two dozen Epstein accusers who were heard by the court. “Jeffrey Epstein robbed myself and all the other victims of our day in court to confront him one by one and for that he is a coward.”

Another accuser who remained anonymous also expressed her frustration that Epstein, who was found dead in his cell in August and later determined to have committed suicide, will never face justice; she also noted, however, that his suicide means the man will no longer be able to harm young women.

“I cannot say I am pleased he committed suicide but I am happy he will never have the opportunity to hurt anyone else,” she said.

The victims called on the judges to continue the investigation, arguing that Epstein did not act alone and had a network of accomplices. Prosecutors say Epstein had a number of unidentified conspirators who supplied him with a steady flow of underage girls.

“Please, please finish what you have started [...] we all know he did not act alone,” said Sarah Ransome, another accuser. “We are all survivors, and the pursuit of justice should not abate.”

Two names were spoken in particular: Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who testified under oath how she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew at Epstein’s residence, called on the UK royal to “come clean about it,” dismissing his repeated denials that he had anything to do with the woman when she was underage.

“At no stage during the limited time I spent with him did I see, witness or suspect any behaviour of the sort that subsequently led to his arrest and conviction,” the Duke of York said in a statement over the weekend, according to The Independent. “I have said previously that it was a mistake and an error to see him after his release in 2010 and I can only reiterate my regret that I was mistaken to think that what I thought I knew of him was evidently not the real person, given what we now know.”

Ghislaine Maxwell’s name was mentioned as at least one victim testified that Maxwell had “recruited” her for prostitution for Epstein. The woman reportedly piloted the girls to Epstein’s private island in a luxury helicopter Epstein bought for the purpose.

According to a New York Times report, prosecutors asked the judge to formally dismiss the case against Epstein. However, they assured the victims that the government will continue the investigation into his potential conspirator and a number of powerful figures allegedly connected to the convicted sex offender.

A number of the rich and the famous from around the world are said to be connected to Epstein; among those figures are US Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, as well as Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. All public figures deny involvement in Epstein’s exploitation of underage girls.