The G7 summit, which used to be the G8 with Russia kicked off in Biarritz, France on Saturday and will last throughout Monday.

The second day of the summit will start with US President Donald Trump having breakfast with new UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The day before, Trump met with the summit's host French President Emmanuel Macron to have lunch and discuss bilateral relations.

Besides the main issue of the summit - the fight against inequality, the heads of the G7 member states discussed Russia's possible return in the bloc.

Follow Sputnik's Feed To Find Out More!