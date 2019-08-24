Liam Gallagher Claims Boris Johnson Became UK Prime Minister Because He’s ‘F***ing Ugly’

In mid-June, the former Oasis frontman went on Twitter to jokingly announce his bid to succeed the then outgoing UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

Liam Gallagher has claimed that Boris Johnson got the job of British Prime Minister because he is not as handsome as the former Oasis star.

“You’ve gotta be ugly for that job, and Boris Johnson is f***ing ugly”, Gallagher told the Dutch radio station KINK when asked why Johnson succeeded in his prime ministerial bid.

Gallagher then went even further, insisting that when his own “dashing good looks start to fade, which will be in about 30 years” he “might run for Prime Minister”.

The 46-year-old’s gaffe comes a few months after he tweeted about his willingness to take part in the UK’s prime ministerial race following Theresa May’s statement that she was stepping down.

In an address to his followers, he specifically mentioned that he has “4 beautiful children” and that he has “dabbled in drugs over the years,” in a clearly sarcastic nod to Michael Gove’s cocaine consumption-related revelations during the race.

My name is liam Gallagher I have 4 beautiful children I have dabbled in drugs over the years I’ve had many number 1s now send me the keys to no10 I’ll sort this pile of shit out WHY ME?WHY NOT. — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 18, 2019

“I took drugs on several occasions at social events more than 20 years ago. At the time I was a young journalist. It was a mistake. I look back and I think, I wish I hadn’t done that,” Gove told the Daily Mail in early June.

Gallagher is notorious for using strong language when discussing politics. Earlier this year, he said that former UK Prime Minister David Cameron “wants his bollocks electrocuting” for dividing Britain by instigating the 2016 Brexit referendum.