On 24 July, Boris Johnson, the former mayor of London and the ex-UK foreign secretary, was appointed as the new head of the cabinet by Queen Elizabeth II. The appointment followed Johnson’s victory in the race to succeed Theresa May as the leader of the Conservative Party and the prime minister.

Newly chosen Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson makes his first statement at the House of Commons in London on 25 July.

Johnson pledged in his speech after assuming office that the UK would leave the EU on 31 October, promising to secure a new and "better" deal with Brussels. He has also said that his main goals are to unite the Conservatives, defeat the Labour opposition, and "energize" the country.

