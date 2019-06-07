Theresa May Resigns as Conservative Party Leader, Triggering Race for UK PM Office

UK Prime Minister Theresa May has formally stepped down as a head of the Conservative Party, marking the start of the contest for the leadership post among the Tories.
At the moment, at least eleven Conservative MPs are aiming to become the prime minister, including ex-Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, former Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab, as well as current members of the cabinet — Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, Home Secretary Sajid Javid, Environment Secretary Michael Gove, and others.
The next UK PM will have to lead the country during the Brexit process, as the final deadline is 31 October. However, London and Brussels have not been able to finalise a deal, because British MPs have previously rejected all of May’s plans on the divorce with the EU, while at the same time rejecting a no-Deal Brexit.
