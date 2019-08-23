Register
15:50 GMT +323 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Greenland

    Denmark to Boost Military Cooperation With Greenland After Trump's Sale Offer

    © Photo : Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Oleg Burunov
    220

    Earlier, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen described Donald Trump’s intent to buy Greenland an as “absurd discussion”. The US President responded by announcing that cancellation of his visit to Denmark, which had been slated for early September.

    Danish Defence Minister Trine Bramsen and Greenland’s Minister of Education, Culture, Church and Foreign Affairs Ane Lone Bagger have agreed to boost bilateral military cooperation, according to the Danish Defence Ministry.

    “We need to establish a closer and regular dialogue with Greenland and the Faroe Islands on defence policy-related issues,” Bramsen said, referring to the importance of the Danish military presence in the Arctic region.

    She added that as far as security policy issues are concerned, Denmark would help to train personnel from Greenland and the Faroe Islands under the Defence Academy programmes, and that Greenland firefighters will be offered additional emergency training courses.

    Ane Lone Bagger also emphasised Greenland’s readiness to expand cooperation with Denmark in this field.

    “The Government of Greenland is highly satisfied with the results of the joint exercises that were [recently] held in Greenland. We would like to see more such drills in order to be better prepared to grapple with accidents and disasters,” said Bagger.

    Trump-Frederiksen Diplomatic Tit-for-Tat Over Greenland

    The two leaders’ statements come against the background of a showdown between Donald Trump and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen over the US President’s “strategic interest” in buying Greenland.

    Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Frederiksen reiterated that the island was not for sale.

    “A discussion about a potential sale of Greenland has been put forward. It has been rejected by Greenland Premier Kim Kielsen, and I fully stand behind that rejection,” she said, adding that she was “disappointed and surprised” by Trump’s decision.

    Earlier, Frederiksen called the US President’s push to buy Greenland an “absurd discussion,” expressing “strong hope” that “this is not meant seriously”.

    Trump, in turn, described the Danish Prime Minister’s statement as “nasty" adding that “it was not a nice way of doing it.” 

    “She could have just said, ‘No, we’d rather not do it.’ She’s not talking to me, she’s talking to the United States of America. They can’t say: ‘How absurd’”, Trump added.

    The remarks followed Trump’s move to postpone his meeting with Frederiksen in Denmark, due to be held in two weeks, which he said was prompted by Frederiksen’s reluctance to discuss the purchase of Greenland with the US President.

    Late last week, the Wall Street Journal quoted several unnamed sources as saying that Trump had recently been asking his advisers if Washington could purchase Greenland. The sources claimed that Trump was very interested when he learned about Greenland's natural resources and its geopolitical status.  

    An autonomous region within the Kingdom of Denmark, Greenland is home to just 60,000 people even though it is bigger than Mexico in terms of territory. Denmark has been in charge of issues pertaining to Greenland’s foreign affairs, military and constitution as of since 1979, with Greenland only dealing with internal affairs on an independent basis.

    Related:

    Trump Reportedly Interested in Buying Greenland - Yes, the Whole Thing
    Under the Hammer: As Trump Reportedly Sizes Up Greenland, How Many Territories Have Been Purchased?
    Internet Goes Into a Frenzy Over Rumours That Trump Is Eyeing Up Greenland Purchase
    Tags:
    security, cooperation, policy, visit, Mette Frederiksen, Donald Trump, Greenland, Denmark, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Could Greenland Be Part of a Future North America?
    Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is joining Fox News.
    Faux News?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse