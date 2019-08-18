'Is Greenland For Sale?': US Dem Candidate Turns Viral Joke Into Fundraising Profit

Two-term Montana Governor Steve Bullock, 53, a Democrat and red-state winner has launched an unsual webpage in a bid to fund-raise his 2020 presidential campaign.

The recently reported interest of US President Donald Trump in purchasing the island of Greenland came in handy for the Democratic candidate as earlier this week, Bullock reportedly bought the domain name IsGreelandForSale.com, turning an online meme about "Trump's Greenland" into real profits.

After recent reports, a lot of folks have been asking if Greenland is for sale.



Find the answer here: https://t.co/IFLm5bUKuA — Steve Bullock (@GovernorBullock) August 16, 2019

Visitors to the screamy web page can see Trump's face popping up from behind a “For Sale?” sign placed on a map of Greenland. The answer beneath the animated picture reads: “No”.

“But while you’re here, donate a buck to kick Donald Trump out of office”, Bullock's page says.

Bullock earlier pushed for campaign finance regulations and vowed to continue his fight for transparency throughout his presidential campaign. He has also been highlighting political spending and public corruption as key issues that he will emphasize in his campaign for the US presidency.

Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark and the world's largest island, has entered the spotlight this week for reportedly being earmarked by Trump for purchase by the United States.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing sources in the White House, that Trump had inquired about the possibility of purchasing the island "with varying degrees of seriousness" and listened keenly to his advisers discussing the territory's "abundant resources and geopolitical importance".

While some advisers have reportedly supported Trump's idea as economically attractive, others have voiced the belief that this is just a "fleeting fascination" of the president that is unlikely to materialize. A source told the Wall Street Journal that Trump could be just joking to indicate that he consider himself to be powerful enough to make such a purchase.

Since 1814, Greenland - rich in mineral resources and hydrocarbon deposits - has been an autonomous part of Denmark.