Austrian Prosecutors Raid Right-Wing Ex-Vice Chancellor's Home in Corruption Probe

Earlier, Austria’s former vice chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache resigned following the release of a video filmed in an apparent sting operation at a luxury Ibiza hotel in 2017 that made headlines in Austria and Germany.

According to Bloomberg, Austrian prosecutors raided the home of Heinz-Christian Strache on suspicions of graft and corruption.

His house was searched as part of a bribery investigation into the appointment of a right-wing party official to a high-ranking position at Casinos Austria (Casag), according to media reports.

In May, Strache announced his resignation due to a scandalous video video recording made during a July 2017 meeting in Ibiza, Spain, that an alleged niece of an oligarch from Latvia offered Strache's Freedom Party of Austria (FPO) money and press support ahead of the parliamentary election; Strache reportedly offered government construction contracts in return.

Strache described the situation as a trap and "political assassination".

After the incident, Sebastian Kurtz’s government was dismissed.