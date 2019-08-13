Austrian Prosecutors Raid Right-Wing Ex-Vice Chancellor's Home in Corruption Probe

According to Bloomberg, Austrian prosecutors raided the home of Heinz-Christian Strache on suspicions of graft and corruption.
His house was searched as part of a bribery investigation into the appointment of a right-wing party official to a high-ranking position at Casinos Austria (Casag), according to media reports.
In May, Strache announced his resignation due to a scandalous video video recording made during a July 2017 meeting in Ibiza, Spain, that an alleged niece of an oligarch from Latvia offered Strache's Freedom Party of Austria (FPO) money and press support ahead of the parliamentary election; Strache reportedly offered government construction contracts in return.
Strache described the situation as a trap and "political assassination".
After the incident, Sebastian Kurtz’s government was dismissed.
All comments
Show new comments (0)