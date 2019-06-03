Ex-Austrian Vice Chancellor Sues German Papers Over Ibiza Sting Video – Reports

Strache’s German lawyer called with the Munich prosecutor’s office last Friday and lodged a written complaint against the Munich-based Sueddeutsche Zeitung, according to Der Standard.
A similar accusation of "production, dissemination and publication of the video" was reportedly filed with the Hamburg prosecution against local Der Spiegel magazine.
A video filmed in an apparent sting operation at a luxury Ibiza hotel in 2017 made headlines in Austria and Germany last month. It showed Strache discussing ways to avoid party financing rules with a woman posing as a niece of a Russian oligarch. She was later revealed to be a Bosnian student paid to entrap the leader of the right-wing Freedom Party.
