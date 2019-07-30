British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has crossed the river Taff and arrived in Wales for the second leg of his whistle-stop tour since taking office, where he will attempt to convince local farmers to back his Brexit plans.

London Mayoral candidate Winston McKenzie reflects on whether Boris Johnson will be able to assuage their fears over the future of agriculture in the country and also shares his view on the new prime minister's chances to succeed in withdrawing his country from the European Union.

Sputnik: Will Boris Johnson be able to deliver Brexit by October the 31st?

Winston McKenzie: What a great start he’s made; now with regards to October the 31st, he has done the right thing, but whether he can or not, we know not, we’re not sitting at the table, we don’t know what’s going on, all we can do is go by what he says.

If only Theresa May had put up a bold front like this against the EU, shown them what we are made of; we’d be a mile down the road now, so I do think that there is a real chance of us leaving on October the 31st.

Sputnik: Could Labour pose a credible challenge to the Conservatives at the next general election?

Winston McKenzie: Labour just disseminate as each day goes by; they need to change their leader and I don’t know where their new leader is going to come from because there is nothing worse than trying to find a new leader for a political party, it’s like looking for a needle in a haystack, it’s very hard to choose a leader and it’s very hard to find one.

I’m dumbfounded and angry at what’s happened to our political system. When you look at it; we haven’t had a decent government for three years, there’s been no leadership and the opposition is terrible, to say the least.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson shakes hands with Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at Bute House in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain July 29, 2019.

Sputnik: Do you think the concerns that Scotland and Wales have regarding a no-deal Brexit are justified?

Winston McKenzie: Nicola Sturgeon is so venomous and looking downwards.

When you think of the many problems Scotland has; she seems to just play to the crowd and seek their approval really, and not look at the practical facts as a leader, she should be leading the crowd, and the crowd shouldn’t be leading her.

She acts very downtrodden, but she needs to be more positive and really support the Prime Minister to a great extent and see where this thing is leading, before she actually begins to point the finger; as a leader, she hasn’t really done a brilliant job herself, so I don’t think it’s good that she should be so pessimistic about our future outside the EU, they say "out of Europe and into the world", and that’s the way we have to look at it.

