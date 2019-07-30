US President Donald Trump spoke to Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven last week about ASAP Rocky's case and called for the rapper's release. However, Swedish authorities refused to do so, emphasising that the country's judicial system is not negotiable.

US rapper ASAP Rocky, who is now facing two years in prison and fines, goes on trial in Sweden for an alleged assault over a June street brawl. The trial is set to be held over three days, according to the Stockholm District Court. If convicted, he is also most likely to serve his sentence in Sweden.

The Grammy-nominated rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was arrested along with three other people in early July following the brawl in the Swedish capital on 30 June. One of them, the rapper's bodyguard, was later released.

