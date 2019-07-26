Trump Says 'Very Disappointed' in Swedish PM as He Didn't Free Jailed Rapper A$AP Rocky

US President Donald Trump expressed his disappointment with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven for not releasing jailed US rapper A$AP Rocky, who is awaiting his trial in Sweden for assault due to his alleged involvement in a street brawl.

"Very disappointed in Prime Minister Stefan Löfven for being unable to act. Sweden has let our African American Community down in the United States. I watched the tapes of A$AP Rocky, and he was being followed and harassed by troublemakers. Treat Americans fairly!", Trump wrote on Twitter.

"Give A$AP Rocky his FREEDOM. We do so much for Sweden but it doesn’t seem to work the other way around. Sweden should focus on its real crime problem!", he added.

​Previously, the US President personally vouched for the rapper's bail after a phone call with Sweden’s Prime Minister, who stressed that in Sweden everyone is equal in the eyes of the law and that the Swedish government cannot and will not influence prosecutors and courts. Trump tweeted that Löfven vowed to treat A$AP Rocky fairly. Trump also assured his Swedish counterpart that Rocky was not a flight risk.

Prosecutor Daniel Suneson earlier said that A$AP Rocky's and others' flight risk was too great to let them free.

A$AP Rocky (real name Rakeem Myers) and his crew were involved a street brawl on 30 June during their stay in Stockholm. The rapper himself claimed he was stalked by "some drug addicts", while posting a video showing a heated exchange of words with a group of people of non-Swedish descent. A person from his entourage claimed they had been provoked and had "no choice but to defend themselves". The rapper's detention has sparked outrage both internationally and in Sweden. Over 600,000 people have signed a petition to release the rapper, whereas several artists have even pledged to boycott Sweden.