35 Servicewomen Evacuated From Royal Navy Ships Due to Pregnancy - Report

The figures are only related to those pregnant servicewomen who were evacuated by UK Defence Ministry flights, with female sailors who had to return home on their own not recorded.

At least 35 sailors have been airlifted from Royal Navy ships since 2005 after discovering they were pregnant, according to freedom of information documents obtained by the Daily Star.

The documents revealed that the servicewomen were “medically evacuated” from operational duty after becoming pregnant and that about 18 warships were involved.

© AP Photo / Ben Sutton HMS Duncan, a Type 45 Destroyer, which will relieve HMS Montrose in the region as Iran threatens to disrupt shipping. Iran on Friday, July 12, 2019 demanded the British navy release an Iranian oil tanker seized last week off Gibraltar, accusing London of playing a “dangerous game” and threatening retribution

Some of the pregnant sailors were specifically airlifted from state-of-the-art destroyer Duncan, which is now en route to the Persian Gulf, and the HMS Ocean.

All the servicewomen reportedly became pregnant when on duty or “unknowingly conceived on shore,” the documents claimed.

The Daily Star cited an unnamed defence source as admitting that “relationships do occur” and that “providing the intimate side takes place on shore it isn’t usually a problem”.

“But if a couple are found to be having a physical relationship while at sea they will probably both be disciplined and removed from the ship,” the source added.

They also pointed out that “the welfare of our personnel is of the utmost importance,” and that “to suggest personnel become pregnant while serving on an operation is pure speculation.”

The source was referring to the fact that crews of all Royal Navy ships are obliged to stick to a tough no-touching rule which even pertains to married couples serving on the same vessels.