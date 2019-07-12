Register
12:37 GMT +312 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Bird and cage

    Denmark Ready to Adopt 'Sexual Consent Law' Despite Warnings of Wrongful Sentencing

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 30

    North of Denmark, in Sweden, a “consent law” has already stroked controversy, and legal professionals suggest that it may complicate legal proceedings and lead to innocent people jailed.

    The Danish government is ready to follow its neighbour Sweden and adopt a controversial bill which would define sex without explicit consent as rape.

    The Social Democrats and their supporting party the Social Liberals, both members of the “red” bloc currently in power, have stated they would favour such a law, referencing a written agreement reached last month during the government negotiations that followed a general election.

    In its own words, the “red” bloc strives to ensure a “modernisation of rape laws” that is “more in line with the present time”.

    “[This agreement] is a clear signal that there is now a political majority in favour of consent-based legislation”, Social Liberal spokesman Kristian Hegaard told the newspaper BT.

    Social Democrat parliamentary group leader Flemming Møller Mortensen promised a joint discussion over the potential bill.

    “Our thoughts have been to see what experiences other countries have had and then have a joint discussion with other parliamentary parties,” Mortensen said.

    This marks a turning point in Danish political life, as the left-wing Red-Green Alliance, currently a government support party, had failed to secure a parliamentary majority to back its proposal to add a “consent clause”.

    While the right-of-the-centre parties, collectively known as the “blue” bloc initially rejected the idea, the Conservatives and the Liberals later reconsidered their stance and claimed their readiness to support Sweden-style rules.

    Sweden introduced its “consent law” on 1 July 2018. The law has since been slammed by some as “draconian” and has already resulted in more convictions and more severe prison sentences. Swedish Radio counted at least seven cases which resulted in punishments of various degrees for failing to obtain sufficient content before commencing intercourse.

    Yesterday, the year-old consent clause made its debut at a court of superior jurisdiction, establishing an important precedent for the future.

    A 27-year-old Swedish man from Västerbotten County was charged with “careless rape” in the Supreme Court and handed a jail sentence of two years and three months. Without the “consent clause”, the man would have walked free, legal professionals contended. In accordance with the newly introduced “consent clause”, the perpetrator was handed out a jail sentence of two years and three months by the apex court.

    While the defence suggested that the entire situation implied “tacit consent”, among other things because the woman herself reportedly invited the man to her bed and met him lying in just her underwear and later sounded no criticism of the man's actions. Nevertheless, Sweden's apex court turned down this argument.

    The “consent clause”, which enables “careless rape” verdicts, was slammed by both ordinary Swedes, who called it biased, as women are unlikely to be prosecuted, and legal professionals, who ventured that it would only complicate legal proceedings and lead to wrongful verdicts.

    Lawyer Jörgen Frisk suggested that the law would make it harder for the courts to judge.

    “I believe that innocent people will be judged in a completely different way than before”, Frisk, who represented the 27-year-old in the Supreme Court, told national broadcaster SVT.

    Earlier this year, Denmark was slammed by Amnesty International for having a “pervasive rape culture” caused by its “failure to address victims' grievances, antiquated laws and its reluctance to prosecute rapists”.

    The human rights organisation also highlighted an “insidious culture of victim blaming” that allegedly resulted in “endemic impunity for rapists in the country”.

    Despite its ranking high in various gender equality indices, Denmark is “home to he highest prevalence of violence against women, including sexual violence, of any European Union member state”, Amnesty stressed.

    Related:

    Denmark's New 'Red' Gov't to Liberalise Asylum Laws, Scrap 'Alcatraz for Migrants'
    Denmark Prepares Social Media Regulation Following Popular Blogger's Suicide Note
    Danish Tennis Star Caroline Wozniacki's Naked Photoshoot Creates Stir During Wimbledon
    Tags:
    rape, sex abuse, sex, Scandinavia, Sweden, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Extreme Spanish Amusements: Running of the Bulls at San Fermin Festival
    Free Speech & Tweets
    Free Speech & Tweets
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse