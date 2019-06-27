Stonewall UK, a charity, claims one in five people who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender in Britain have been the victim of a hate crime due to their sexual or gender identity in the last 12 months of a 2017 report.

UK’s Prince William said today that he wouldn't care if his children were gay, but would definitely be concerned about the pressures they would face from society, reports Sky News.

The UK royal made the statements as he was visiting Albert Kennedy Trust, a charity dedicated to aiding young people rendered homeless due to their sexual orientation.

During a group discussion at the centre, one young gay man, who asked not to be identified, asked William:

"If your child one day in the future said 'oh I'm gay', 'oh I'm lesbian', whatever, how would you react?"

The Prince, who was attending the group's new service centre in London, responded:

"I fully support whatever decision they make, but it does worry me from a parent's point of view, you know, how many barriers, hateful words, persecution, all that, and discrimination that might come," said the Prince.

As he confessed he had only begun to ponder the issue since becoming a dad, William regretted that we live in a world where his children, if gay, would have to contend with persecution.

"But particularly for my family, in the position that we are in, that's the bit I'm worried about," the Duke of Cambridge said.

"But that's for all of us to try and help correct and make sure we can put that [discrimination and persecution] to the past," he said.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, has three children with wife Kate Middleton: Louis, aged one, Charlotte, 4, and 5-year old George.

The Prince’s statement received its share of twitter response

Be glad, it's a huge step for a royal fam. I cannot even imagine the Spanish king saying something like that (faking or not). You right, Prince William wouldn't give an unpopular answer, however, just putting himself there is a starting point. — Metanoia (@almanubrio) June 27, 2019

Which parent wouldn’t ? For goodness sake . I love my kids unconditionally the only time I would turn away from my kids was if he/she committed a crime (It would take me a ping time to turn around and be able to face him/her again) — aitakatia (@aitakatia) June 27, 2019

Being asked this question shows just how far we still are from true equality#LGBT — Lovetorun (@suz___m) June 27, 2019

I’m sorry but it’s not like Prince William is going to say ‘ omg I’d be outraged, confine them to the tower’ of course he going to say he’d fully support them. If he didn’t he’d be vilified 🤦🏼‍♀️ — Kimberleigh Foster 🇬🇧 (@kimleigh63) June 27, 2019

You'd be surprised with how many patent disown their kids because of this — ZooboMax💯 (@zoobomax) June 27, 2019

​According to the akt charity, the visit, coming ahead of Pride celebrations in London, is the first to a LGBT youth charity by a member of the royal family.