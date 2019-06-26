'No Way': New Gay Sex Video Allegedly Implicates Members of Malaysian Political Elite - Report

While one of the men featured in the video has confirmed his identity and even revealed where it was allegedly recorded, the other person implicated in the scandal has denied all the allegations against him.

A new video featuring former Malaysian deputy minister’s aide Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz and "a man resembling Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali" has recently been posted online, sending ripples across the country’s political landscape, local newspaper The Star reports.

According to the media outlet, one version of the video, titled “No Way” and which features the two men lying naked on a bed facing a television set playing a news broadcast, was posted on YouTube late on 25 June, thus becoming the latest addition to a string of similar videos that emerged earlier this month.

Another, 9-minute long version of the video, was also uploaded on Pornhub under the title "Scandal Azmin Ali Full", and appears to be "the full version of various clips that have gone viral over the last few weeks", the newspaper adds.

Haziq has already confirmed that he was one of the two men caught on camera, claiming that the incident in question occurred on 11 May at a hotel, "during the Sandakan by-election campaign".

In an interview with the newspaper, Haziq described himself as a "victim" of a conspiracy against Azmin, and revealed that this scandal has ruined his own political ambitions.

"This sex video scandal has affected my political dream but to what extent, I’m not really sure. But of course, in a bad way. For now, I have to forget about becoming a politician", he complained.

Azmin, however, has denied any involvement in the video which he described as a "nefarious plot" aimed at torpedoing his political career.

The authorities have already launched an investigation into the matter, the media outlet adds.